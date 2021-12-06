Manchester United teenager likely to make Champions League debut against Young Boys - Reports

Manchester United youth product Anthony Elanga could be set to make his Champions League debut for the club against Swiss side BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

According to BBC Sport, new United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is likely to give Elanga the opportunity to start for the Red Devils for the first time this season.

The 19-year-old forward made his debut for Manchester United last season under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He made two appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign and scored one goal.

Anthony Elanga was expected to play a more prominent role in Manchester United's first-team thanks to his impressive performances for the club towards the end of last season. The youngster has, however, made just two appearances for the club this season.

Many fans and pundits expected United to send the teenager out on loan for the second half of the season so he may get the chance to play regular football.

Reports have, however, suggested Ralf Rangnick could look to give Elanga the chance to play and prove himself at Manchester United in the coming months.

Elanga came one as a second-half substitute in the Red Devils' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United secured qualification to the Champions League Round of 16 thanks to their 2-0 victory away at Villarreal a fortnight ago. Victory over Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday will help Manchester United secure top spot in Group F.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to field a strong-looking starting line-up on Wednesday night, whilst also giving youngsters such as Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood valuable game-time.

Ralf Rangnick is likely to prioritize the development of youngsters at Manchester United

A major reason why United hired Rangnick as interim boss this season and as a consultant for the future is because of his ability to develop and scout young talents.

During his time with RB Leipzig, Ralf Rangnick developed a number of young talents including Timo Werner and Naby Keita. The German also scouted and signed Liverpool star Sadio Mane while he was at Austrian club RB Salzburg.

United currently possess a core group of youngsters including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood, who are seen as the club's future.

The 63-year-old is therefore likely to place emphasis on the development of Manchester United's young talents during his time as interim boss of the Red Devils.

