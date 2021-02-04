Manchester United teenager Shole Shoretire agrees first professional deal with the club

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a 'lucrative' first professional contract with academy product Shola Shoretire.

The 17-year-old rose to prominence this season after a string of impressive performances in Premier League 2 for Manchester United Under-23s.

According to the Daily Mail, Shoretire's performances caught the attention of a number of Europe's elite clubs with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Juventus all registering an interest in the youngster.

The report claims that Manchester United were eager to keep hold of the young forward, and have now agreed on a professional contract with Shoretire.

He scored twice and provided two assists for Manchester United U-23's in Premier League 2, and has already trained with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad this season.

Shoretire is a predominantly right-footed player who can play in a number of forward positions. He is viewed as the future of the club, as Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to sign and promote youngsters in his squad.

The 17-year-old is likely to continue his development with Manchester United's under-23s this season, but could become a prominent part of the club's senior team next season if he continues to impress when given the chance.

17 year old Shola Shoretire has agreed with Manchester United to sign his first professional contract with the club. ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UmXvcP9vqo — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) February 3, 2021

Manchester United continue to sign young talent

Morecambe v Manchester United U21 - EFL Trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to develop United's academy products. He has given chances to the likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandom Williams, and Tegen Mengi, who have been largely impressive whenever called upon.

Manchester United have also invested money in young talents such as Facundo Pellistri, and most recently Amad Diallo, who was signed from Atalanta for £37 million, with the idea of building a team for the future.

Nigeria-born teenager Shola Shoretire set to sign for Manchester United https://t.co/NF70uB8M0g — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) February 3, 2021

The Red Devils could however, decide to send Shoretire on loan to the Championship or lower divisions of English football so that he acquires some game time and experience.

United also currently have a wealth of attacking options in their possession. Therefore, it will be difficult for Shoretire to break into the squad in the near future.