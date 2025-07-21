  • home icon
“Manchester United, they’re losing a great player” - Paul Pogba makes feelings clear on Marcus Rashford joining Barcelona

By David Nlemadim
Published Jul 21, 2025 10:50 GMT
Pogba speaks on Rashford
Paul Pogba has revealed that former club Manchester United could be losing a great player in Marcus Rashford. The England international is reportedly set to join Barcelona on a season-long loan with an option to make it permanent.

Rashford, 27, spent the second half of the 2024-25 football season on loan at Aston Villa, after falling out with United head coach Ruben Amorim.

The arrival of the Portuguese tactician last season came with a couple of changes in the United first team, of which Rashford was one of the few players affected.

The twist of events for Rashford came when he was omitted from the Red Devils' squad that faced arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in December last year. United went on to win the game 2-1.

The decision by Amorim immediately made it clear that the player was not considered part of his plans at Manchester United.

Ahead of Rashford's imminent transfer, his former teammate Pogba, who spent six seasons with the England forward at Old Trafford between 2009 and 2011, has backed the 27-year-old to succeed at Barcelona.

Speaking about Rashford during a YouTube live interview with streamer IShowSpeed, as quoted by The Mirror, he said:

"That's crazy. I'm happy for him because they took his number out. Manchester United, they're losing a great player.

He added:

"Marcus Rashford, that will be great for Barcelona, to be honest. I'm not even talking about Manchester United because they've bought two players and the new manager wants to do his thing, I guess, so it's not really his fault if he doesn't believe in someone.
"He needs to win at the end, you know, if he doesn't play well, he doesn't win, they're gonna sack him. But, like, I'm happy for Marcus."

Marcus Rashford set for medicals as transfer from Manchester United to Barcelona is imminent

The England international is set to join Barcelona on a season-long loan ahead of the 2025-26 football campaign. The Spanish giants will also reportedly have a £26 million option to buy the player after his loan deal expires.

Verbal agreements between both clubs were reportedly reached over the weekend, and the player is said to have his medicals today, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Rashford is expected to add more firepower to Hansi Flick's attack next season, which already has the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

The 27-year-old forward scored a combined total of 11 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions last season. Four of those goals came while on loan at Aston Villa.

David Nlemadim

