Manchester United have been tipped to challenge for the Premier League title by former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Jamie O'Hara following Spurs’ defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday. The Red Devils are currently ninth in the table ahead of their visit to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Thursday.

Manchester United had an unconvincing start to the new season, struggling for form and looking a shadow of the side that finished third in the 2019/20 season. The Red Devils started with a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. They managed a hard-fought 3-2 away win against Brighton and Hove Albion next, but disaster struck in their third league game of the season.

When Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side came to Old Trafford, fans expected an entertaining game, keeping in line with the history of the tie. Unfortunately, Manchester United succumbed to a 6-1 defeat that threatened to ruin their season. The Red Devils were extremely poor on the pitch and people had already begun to fear for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job.

But the Norwegian managed steady the ship and Manchester United soon embarked on a steady run. The home form continues to be a problem, but since that shambolic defeat against Spurs, the Red Devils have played eight games, won five, and lost just once. And O’Hara believes that United are quietly preparing for a title challenge.

Victory for Man Utd will see them become only the fourth side in top-flight history to win 10 away league matches in a row#SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/KgI7FMCYZg — Premier League (@premierleague) December 17, 2020

O’Hara says Manchester United’s current form makes them title challengers

If Manchester United manage to win their game against the Blades, they will be on 23 points, five points behind current leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand. Tottenham are currently on 25 points, and O’Hara pointed out that the Red Devils would leapfrog Spurs to be second in the league, provided they won their game in hand.

"I'm telling you, if they win their games in hand over Tottenham they're second in the league, they'd be on 26 points. So you can't get away from the fact that they're there or thereabouts."

The former Spurs player also referred to Manchester United’s fantastic run of form to claim that the Red Devils can compete for the title this season.

"You look at their form, it's win, win, win, draw - they're not getting beat. So all this talk about Ole out, it needs to be put to bed because if they keep getting results, they're amongst it."