Manchester United told to pay £105 million to sign midfield target - reports

Manchester United have reportedly been asked to pay a massive fee of £105 million if they want to buy Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Erik ten Hag's side have been keen on reinforcing their midfield since the end of last season. They have already signed Casemiro from Real Madrid over the summer transfer window for a fee of £60 million.

The Red Devils have now set their sights on Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian has been in superb form for the Serie A side, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 12 games in all competitions so far this season.

Since joining the club from KRC Genk in 2015, he has scored 62 goals and provided 59 assists in 306 games for the Italian side.

Juventus and Manchester United are interested in pursuing the player's signature in January but might have to spend a big amount for the Serbian.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito recently said that the player's price is going up every month as he quoted a massive asking sum for Milinkovic-Savic.

While talking to II Messaggero, Lotitio said (via The Daily Mail):

"I have no agreement with his agent [Mateja] Kezman to sell him to Juventus or anyone else in the winter. On the contrary, he is now worth €120m [£105m], not €100m [£88m]. Every month the price goes up."

Antony reveals how Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has helped him

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's new signing Antony recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has helped him massively to settle at the club. Here's what the former Ajax star said (via the club's official website):

“Since I arrived here, Cristiano Ronaldo has really helped me feel at ease; he speaks to me a lot, on matchdays as well, He always tells me to be calm and confident, he’s achieved so much in football and I learn from him every day. I’m really grateful to have such an experienced person teaching us young players every day.”

Speaking about what impressed him about Ronaldo, he said:

“His mentality, it’s so strong. He’s very intelligent. This mentality of his, looking to the next day, everything still to play for, it’s what I’m trying to take on board and keep for the rest of my life.”

Antony has settled into his life at Manchester United really well, scoring three goals in his first three Premier League games.

The Red Devils will host Omonoia today (October 13) in the UEFA Europa League next before hosting Newcastle United on October 16.

