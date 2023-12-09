Manchester United told to pay £34 million to sign midfielder with €100 million release clause - Reports

Manchester United have been informed that they must pay £34 million to sign Spain U-21 midfielder Javi Guerra from Valencia. The Red Devils are among a number of clubs vying for the signature of the talented youngster, whose release clause stands at around €100 million.

Valencia academy graduate Javi Guerra has been a shining light for Los Che since his emergence as a first-team regular. The 20-year-old has earned national recognition following his breakout, and is a regular with the Spanish U-21 national team.

Guerra's performances at the Mestalla have caught the eye, and he was the subject of an enquiry from Italian giants Juventus, who bid £22 million. The Spanish club rejected the offer, and slapped an asking price of £34 million on the youngster, putting other suitors on alert.

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad for a top-four push. The Red Devils have identified Javi Guerra as a potential target and would be keen to pursue a deal for him, as per Mirror.

The Red Devils have Casemiro, Donny Van de Beek, and Christian Eriksen in their squad, and they may soon look to move on these players. Javi Guerra fits into the bill with his age and quality, and will be a great addition to their midfield.

Guerra has played 18 matches this season and has three goals and an assist to his name for the club. Valencia could opt to hold out for the full value of his release clause of €100 million before sanctioning a sale.

Manchester United set for busy transfer window

Manchester United spent heavily in the summer to strengthen their squad, and they may yet be active in the January transfer window. Manager Erik ten Hag has not ruled out new signings, as he remains keen for his side to turn their inconsistent form around.

In terms of outgoings, there will be definite movement as Jadon Sancho will leave the club, as well as Van de Beek. The duo of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, who were close to leaving the club in the summer, have become key players and may not leave after all.

The club will also look to bring in new signings, especially in their forward line, with Serhou Guirassy linked with a winter move to Old Trafford. There have also been links to Guerra and French youngster Leny Yoro, according to TEAMTalk.