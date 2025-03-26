Manchester United told to pay £50 million to sign Liverpool target - Reports

According to a report by Tuttomercato, Manchester United has been told to pay £ 50 million to secure the services of Liverpool target Ademola Lookman. The Red Devils are keen to rebuild after a terrible season that has seen them languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Nigerian star started his career with Charlton Athletic, where he scored 12 times and assisted three in 49 appearances before signing for Everton in 2017 for a reported € 8.8 million. He played 48 games for the Toffees, scoring four times and providing two assists. He initially went to RB Leipzig on a loan in 2018 before signing permanently in 2019 for a reported € 18 million fee.

Lookman played 24 games for Leipzig, scoring five times and providing four assists before going on loan to Fulham and then Leicester City. He bagged four goals, four assists, and eight goals, and five assists, respectively. In the summer of 2022, the forward joined Bergamo-based side Atalanta for a reported € 9.35 million.

Ademola Lookman has enjoyed his best form for the Serie A outfit, bagging 50 goals and 22 assists in 110 appearances to help the Italian side to the UEFA Europa League last season. The 2024 African Player of the Year's performances for the Italian side have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, with Manchester United and Liverpool at the top of the list of suitors at the moment.

Manchester United and Liverpool linked with Everton defender- Reports.

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United and Liverpool are linked with Everton defender Jarra Branthwaite. The English defender has been a stand-out performer for the Toffees and has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils, who made two failed bids for the defender last summer.

Branthwaite joined Everton in January 2020 from Carlisle United for a reported € 1.1 million fee. The defender enjoyed loan deals first with Blackburn Rovers before a successful stint with PSV Eindhoven, where he helped the team to the KNVB Cup in 2023 with four goals and two assists in 36 appearances.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Toffees as well since he returned from his loan in the Netherlands. He has played 78 times for the Merseyside-based club and won six caps for the Three Lions to reward his performances for the Premier League side.

Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing the English defender in the summer. Captain Virgil van Dijk's future is up in the air, with his contract expected to expire in the summer. Manchester United will hope they can secure the defender's signature in the summer and avoid losing their target to their eternal rivals.

