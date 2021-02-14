Manchester United told to pay €60m for Sporting Lisbon star - Reports 

Manchester United have been linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

According to a report by Portuguese media outfit A Bola, as carried by Sport Witness, Sporting Lisbon are not prepared to listen to offers below Pedro Goncalves' release clause.

According to the report, the 22-year-old has a release clause valued at €60m and his club would only entertain offers that meet this valuation.

The Portuguese midfielder has exploded into life this season, with 14 goals and 2 assists provided from 16 league games.

He has been the driving force behind Sporting Lisbon's unbeaten start to the season in their quest for a first league title in two decades.

Goncalves' form has led to interest in his signature all over Europe, with Manchester United the strongest-linked club. It is, however, not known if the Red Devils will meet his valuation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has an abundance of options in midfield and might prioritize strengthening other areas.

A move to Old Trafford will represent a return to England for Goncalves. He has spent time in the past with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but failed to make a mark in the West Midlands.

The Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon connection: will Pedro Goncalves become the next Red Devil from the Portuguese capital?

Bruno Fernandes has been inspirational since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Goncalves' displays from midfield have seen him draw comparisons with compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

Despite having spent just one season at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, many have already tipped him to join Fernandes at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been nothing short of a revelation since joining the Red Devils in January 2020, with his instant impact helping the club attain new heights.

Fernandes continued the tradition of Manchester United signing players from Sporting Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo set the pace in 2003 and departed six years later as a bonafide legend for the club.

Nani joined two years later in 2005, while Marcus Rojo was also signed from the Portuguese outfit in 2014.

If Pedro Goncalves joins Manchester United, he will hope to continue the legacy of Sporting Lisbon players making their mark at Old Trafford.

For now, though, his attention will be focused on helping his team end their league title drought.