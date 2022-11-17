Manchester United and Tottenham monitoring 23-year-old Serie A midfielder ahead of potential move: Reports

According to II Resto del Carlino (via Caughtoffside), Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo.

Frattesi is a box-to-box midfielder and has proved himself to be an important player for Sassuolo. He has made 16 appearances for the Italian club this season across competitions, scoring four goals.

Tottenham have been overly reliant on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in the middle of the park this season.

They signed Yves Bissouma during the summer transfer window. However, the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder hasn't been able to replicate the standards of his previous club yet.

Spurs also have Oliver Skipp but the youngster is yet to impress after returning from a lengthy period out due to injuries.

Hence, adding a midfielder as dynamic as Frattesi could certainly prove to be a masterstroke for Antonio Conte's side.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have signed the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro during the summer transfer window. However, adding Frattesi won't be a bad proposition for Erik ten Hag's side as Fred's future at the club looks uncertain.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford spoke about connection with fans

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford recently opened up on how with time he dealt with the passion of the fans. He said (via the club's official website):

“Obviously, being a fan, you feel everything that the lads are feeling watching the game [at home], Sometimes you just get carried away – sometimes it's happiness, sometimes it's anger. But you just have to try and find a fine line, because it definitely affects your performance and your decision-making. It's weird."

He added:

"It's obviously impossible, but I have to try and block the fans out for me to keep my emotions in check. Because if I don't, automatically it's just natural for me to feel what they feel. And you can't be on that rollercoaster.”

Rashford recalled an incident during his first game at Anfield which made him realize the pressure of the fans and how important it is to deal with it. He said:

“I almost got sent off against Liverpool in my first game at Anfield, straight from kick-off! They played it back to the centre-half, then to the lad [at full-back]. I've gone to block it and I've just took him out, like two seconds after he's kicked the ball!"

He added:

"I just remember all the fans shouting: 'Off, off!' I didn't think it was a red. I didn't think it was a yellow, but the ref was like: 'Yellow.' I think I'd played like 10-20 games for the club, so I thought I could deal with it, but that was a moment where I realised it [the emotion] was something you have to work on.”

Rashford has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 19 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

