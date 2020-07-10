Manchester United Transfer News: EPL giants could axe six players to free up funds for Jadon Sancho

EPL side Manchester United are actively looking to offload six players to make room for Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman looks set to move to the EPL this summer, as Manchester United lead the race to secure his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to oversee a massive summer as Manchester United boss

According to The Athletic via Express Sport, record EPL champions Manchester United could offload six players this summer to make room for Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the Borrusia Dortmund winger and are reportedly preparing a big-money bid to secure his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning a mass exodus, as he aims to fine-tune his squad for the forthcoming season.

Jadon Sancho is moving closer to #MUFC; Dortmund are willing sellers, the player wants the move and personal terms are not a problem. It’s now about agreeing a fee both clubs can be happy with. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) July 7, 2020

To facilitate a move for Sancho, Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot could all leave the EPL club this summer.

While Smalling and Sanchez have been loaned out, the likes of Lingard, Jones, Rojo and Dalot find themselves on the fringes of the Red Devils' squad. The quartet have featured sparingly this season could be sold by the EPL giants to free up funds for potential incomings.

Sancho looks primed to secure dream EPL switch

Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's top target this summer

The Englishman is one of the most sought after players in world football and reportedly has a price tag of £115 million, a figure that has not put off potential suitors. Manchester United lead to the race for his signature, while fellow EPL giants Chelsea have also been mentioned as a possible destination.

Sancho was one of the best players in Germany before the conclusion of the season and notched up a stunning tally of 17 goals and assists apiece in the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign.

Capable of playing on either flank or centrally, the Englishman's unique ability to score as well as create goals has seen him gain plaudits universally.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the 19-year-old wants to secure a move to the EPL this summer. However, his enormous price tag could be a stumbling block, as clubs continue to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Manchester United, despite their interest in Sancho, have shown that they have enough firepower up front this season. The trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have scored more goals than Liverpool's front three and have been in stunning form since the restart.

The record EPL champions dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 in their previous league encounter and moved within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City. Solskjaer's side have a favourable run between now and the end of the season and look well-positioned to secure a top-four finish.

