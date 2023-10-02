Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Silva to cost €100 million; Red Devils advised to target Pedro Neto, and more - October 2, 2023

Manchester United face Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday (October 3) in the UEFA Champions League. Erik ten Hag’s team will be keen to return to winning ways after a 1-0 Premier League home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday (September 30).

Meanwhile, Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva is likely to cost €100 million. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been advised to target Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 2, 2023:

Antonio Silva to cost €100 million

Manchester United will have to pay Benfica a premium to secure the signature of Antonio Silva, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils were keen to sign a new central defender this summer but failed to get a deal across the line. Ten Hag has a new centre-back firmly in his plans and has set his sights on Silva. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Benfica so far, so Ten Hag wants him at Old Trafford.

However, the player is on a long-term contract with Benfica, which poses a challenge. Silva does have a massive €100 million release clause in his contract and Benfica will only let the player leave if a suitor exercises thta option.

The Red Devils need a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane and could be tempted to match the Portuguese's valuation.

Manchester United advised to target Pedro Neto

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Pedro Neto could be an option to replace Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward has been in blistering form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season and could take the step up from the Molineux next year. In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano added that the Red Devils are yet to make a decision on Sancho.

“Just one final point on Man United and Jadon Sancho – at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man United will spend big money in January.”

The English forward is currently training away from the first team due to a disciplinary issue.

Red Devils sent Marcus Rashford advice

Marcus Rashford has been a disappointment so far.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to drop Marcus Rashford from the starting XI. The English forward was in the form of his career last season with the Red Devils but has failed to replicate the same in the current campaign.

Collymore told Caught Offside that the 25-year-old cannot be afforded too many chances to regain his form.

“Marcus Rashford is in dire form. His season hasn’t yet started, and his head is very much down. It’s clear by now that Rashford is a confidence-player. He blows hot and cold with very little consistency to his game,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“He’s a couple of weeks away from turning 26 years old. He's no spring chicken and it’s very unlikely that his game is going to dramatically change – he is what he is.

"So if I were in charge of Manchester United’s technical performance analysis, I would not be advising Erik Ten Hag to stick with him for so long, probably another two or three more games, and if he continues to misfire, drop him.”

Collymore also reckons Manchester United should target a new left forward next summer to push Rashford.

“I would certainly be looking at a new left-sided winger in the summer though. I would want a player to come in and look at Rashford and say ‘I am taking your spot, and you’re never going to play for this club again. I’m the main man now.’ because I think it could be really easy to discourage and overwhelm Rashford and effectively end his Old Trafford career,” said Collymore.

He concluded:

“He’s far too nice. If he stopped playing now, would he be considered a United legend? – Absolutely not.”

The English forward has struggled to strike a partnership with new signing Rasmus Hojlund so far.