Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; former player backs Barcelona midfielder to join Liverpool, and more - October 25, 2022

Manchester United will next face Sheriff on Thursday (October 27) at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s men are second in Group E, three points behind Real Sociedad, after four games.

Meanwhile, AS Roma are interested in Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed a Barcelona midfielder to snub a move to Old Trafford and join Liverpool instead.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 25, 2022:

AS Roma interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Serie A.

AS Roma are interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Fichajes via Diario Gol. The Portuguese is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United but has fallen out of favour under Ten Hag. The Dutchman has largely utilised the 37-year-old from the bench this season, and the player is frustrated with that.

Ronaldo was eager to leave Old Trafford this summer but failed to generate interest from any of the top clubs in Europe. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains determined to leave the Premier League giants next year.

The Portuguese was recently removed from the first-team squad by Ten Hag due to his refusal to come on against Tottenham Hotspur. That could prove to be the final straw to break the camel’s back.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Ronaldo and ETH have been in constant dialogue. He trained today with first team and could well play on Thurs v Sheriff (and their deputy manager). We spoke about this on Talk of the Devils yesterday. Ronaldo and ETH have been in constant dialogue. He trained today with first team and could well play on Thurs v Sheriff (and their deputy manager). We spoke about this on Talk of the Devils yesterday.

Roma have now expressed an interest in Ronaldo and have reportedly contacted the player’s agent Jorge Mendes to secure his signature.

The move would reunite the 37-year-old with his former manager Jose Mourinho. Manchester United are unlikely to stand in his way should an adequate bid arrive at the table. The Portuguese has scored just twice from 11 games across competitions this season for the Red Devils.

Noel Whelan backs Frenkie de Jong to join Liverpool

Frenkie de Jong could ignite a bidding war next year.

Noel Whelan has backed Frenkie de Jong to turn down a move to Manchester United in favour of Liverpool.

The Barcelona midfielder was a target for the Red Devils this summer, but a transfer failed to see the light of day. The Old Trafford outfit remain interested in the Dutchman and could return for him next year but could face competition from the Reds.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that De Jong would thrive under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

“They’re a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team at the moment. One good game followed by one poor game. It’s a real head-scratcher for Jurgen Klopp to have this inconsistency in performances constantly. We know they’re an ageing side in midfield. They need fresh blood and fresh legs,” said Whelan.

Whelan added that De Jong would prefer a move to Anfield over Old Trafford.

“Frenkie de Jong would probably thrive in this Liverpool side. I think he’d rather go to Liverpool than Man United, even though Man United have had the better start. This Liverpool side would complement him much more. If you put him in alongside Thiago, there’s a lot of experience,” said Whelan.

Frenkie de Jong has appeared 13 times for the Blaugrana this season, scoring once.

Manchester United planning to sign right-back this winter

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to sign a right-back in January, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Ten Hag has largely utilised Diogo Dalot in the right-back role, and the Portuguese has performed admirably so far. However, the Dutchman remains eager to strengthen that position and has identified Jeremie Frimpong for the role.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #MUFC : Main priority is to transfer a right-back in winter. Frimpong is one of the candidates as reported. Moreover United is looking for a talented striker. Market in South America is very interesting. Depending on De Gea is the search for a new goalkeeper. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 News #MUFC: Main priority is to transfer a right-back in winter. Frimpong is one of the candidates as reported. Moreover United is looking for a talented striker. Market in South America is very interesting. Depending on De Gea is the search for a new goalkeeper. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering five goals in 15 games across competitions. He has all the qualities Ten Hag desires from his full-backs, so the Premier League giants could move for him in January.

