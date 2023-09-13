Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa eyeing Jadon Sancho; Donny van de Beek set to stay, and more - September 13, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 16) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag has had a topsy turvy start to the new season and will demand improvements against the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been backed to move for United attacker Jadon Sancho in January. Elsewhere, midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to stay with the Red Devils this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 13, 2023:

Aston Villa eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United remains up in the air.

Journalist Dean Jones has backed Aston Villa to secure a move for Jadon Sancho in January.

The English forward has had a war of words with Ten Hag, but things have cooled down now. Sancho’s fate at Manchester United could be sealed, but he's likely to have a heart to heart with the Dutch boss soon.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to return for Sancho in the winter, opening the door for Villa.

"It doesn't feel like the sort of one that Tottenham are going to be looking for in the January window, from what I can tell at this stage, so I wouldn't necessarily expect them to need to come back in for Jadon Sancho in a moment like that unless an easy loan or a really cheap deal opened up,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Aston Villa, I'd say, is probably a bit more reasonable. We know that they're going to be on the lookout again, for a player of that type, so I'd say that's very plausible.

"But the big question for Jadon Sancho will be whether he even has a future within the Premier League or he needs to go back abroad again. I think that's going to be the first thing that he has to address."

Sancho is yet to start a game for the Red Devils this season.

Donny van de Beek set to stay at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek is unlikely to leave Manchester United in the coming days, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has been a disappointment since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020. He was heavily linked with Fenerbache and Galatasaray recently, with the transfer market in Turkey open till the end of this week.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a deal is now off the cards.

“It also looks like nothing will be happening with Donny van de Beek, despite links with Turkish clubs.

"I now expect Van de Beek to stay at Man United – only a very good proposal could change the story, but I’m told the current feeling is for Donny to stay at the club until January,” wrote Romano.

Van de Beek is not part of Ten Hag’s plans and is likely to leave in January.

Theo Walcott slams Harry Maguire critics

Harry Maguire (right) has endured a difficult time with club and country recently.

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott rekcons Harry Maguire is being unfairly criticised. The English defender has become a controversial figure for Manchester United as well as England.

Maguire dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is no longer a first-team regular under Ten Hag. He has retained his place for the Three Lions but has faced constant reproach for his performances.

Walcott told Sky Sports that people tend to overlook the 30-year-old’s efforts for the national team.

“He’s playing for England at the highest level out of a certain amount of people that actually play for England – that’s an incredible achievement, it really is – people forget that.

"And, I think, he’s actually one of the highest goalscoring centre-backs as well, and people tend to forget that as well,” said Walcott.

He continued:

“There’s this sort of mark on him. I don’t know. I don’t see it. Gareth (Southgate) picks his teams. Essentially we got to trust Gareth, so for me, we just have to get off Harry’s back.”

Maguire scored an own goal in the 3-1 friendly win at Scotland on Tuesday (September 12) in Hampden.