Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona contemplating move for Anthony Martial; English ace wants to leave Old Trafford on loan in January, and more - 22nd September 2021

Manchester United crashed out of the EFL Cup in the third round against West Ham United on Wednesday.

The visitors took an early lead, and managed to hold on for the rest of the game. The Red Devils threw the kitchen sink at the Hammers, but failed to get back into the tie.

Meanwhile, off the field, Barcelona are contemplating a move for a Manchester United star, who has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Moreover, an English goalkeeper desires a loan move away from Old Trafford in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13th September 2021.

Barcelona contemplating move for Anthony Martial

Barcelona are interested in Anthony Martial.

Barcelona are contemplating a move for Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial, according to The Hard Tackle via Eurosport.

The Red Devils have already informed the Frenchman that his days at Old Trafford are numbered. Martial has been asked to search for a new club as the Premier League giants prepare to offload him in January.

The Blaugrana are monitoring the situation with interest. However, it is not clear whether they want him in January, or are willing to wait for Martial till next summer.

Martial has been a peripheral figure at Manchester United in recent times. His chances of regaining a place in the starting eleven have got diminished after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

The Frenchman was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, but ended up staying at the club. Considering the plethora of attacking choices at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal, Martial has become surplus to requirements.

Martial did start in Manchester United’s EFL Cup defeat to West Ham United, but hardly covered himself in glory. Barcelona, though, believe he could be a hit at the Camp Nou as the Spanish giants work to rebuild their attack following Lionel Messi's departure this summer.

Dean Henderson wants to leave Manchester United on loan in January

Dean Henderson wants a loan move away from Manchester United.

Dean Henderson wants a loan move away from Manchester United in January, according to The Sun. The Englishman was previously expected to compete with David De Gea for the No. 1 spot at Old Trafford this season.

However, Henderson’s plans were spoilt by a bout with Covid-19 at the start of the season. The Englishman has returned to full fitness, and gave a decent account of himself in the EFL Cup game against West Ham United.

But with David de Gea still ahead of him in the pecking order, Henderson wants to leave the Red Devils to play regular football elsewhere.

Edinson Cavani tipped to join Boca Juniors next year

Edinson Cavani is wanted by Boca Juniors

Edinson Cavani continues to be linked with a move to Boca Juniors, according to Caught Offside.

The Uruguayan was expected to leave Manchester United this summer before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to convince him to stay. Cavani’s second season, though, could be affected by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Boca Juniors remain interested in the Uruguayan, and a move for Cavani is expected either in January or next summer.

