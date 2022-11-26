Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bernardo Silva opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo future; Harry Maguire advised to leave Red Devils, and more - November 25, 2022

Manchester United are expected to invest in their squad this January. Erik ten Hag’s men are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's future. Elsewhere, former England manager Sam Allardyce has advised Harry Maguire to leave the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 25, 2022:

Bernardo Silva opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo future

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the hunt for a new club.

Bernardo Silva reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is still capable of playing at the highest level.

The 37-year-old recently ended his association with Manchester United and is now a free agent. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that infuriated the Old Trafford hierarchy, leading to his contract termination by mutual consent.

Ronaldo is expected to join a new club soon. Speaking recently, Silva said that any move would depend entirely on the 37-year-old.

“I think so (Ronaldo is capable of playing at the top level). It depends on what he wants for his life. He needs to speak with his family and (make a decision) for himself. It’s his decision, that’s the decision of the club that needs to offer him a contract because now he’s free. We will see; it is his decision,” said Silva.

He continued:

“Yeah, I support his decision. It is his decision, and he is my teammate in Portugal. If he is happy, we are happy.”

The Manchester City man went on to heap praise on Ronaldo for his performance against Ghana.

“He (Ronaldo) worked very well (against Ghana), and I am very happy to know him. We knew it before, and we are happy to know we can still count on him, not just for the goal, he worked a lot for the team. I’m happy with the three points, happy with the win, and it’s very important to start with a win,” said Silva.

The 37-year-old scored from the spot in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener this week. A win against Uruguay on Monday will seal their passage to the knockouts with a game to spare.

Sam Allardyce advises Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United

Harry Maguire has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford this season.

Sam Allardyce has advised Harry Maguire to move away from Old Trafford in January.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United since the arrival of Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager has preferred Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice centre-back pair.

Despite his struggles with the Red Devils, Maguire remains indispensable for his nation.

He was key to the Three Lions’ 6-2 win over Iran in their World Cup opener. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, as relayed by Football 365, Allardyce said that the 29-year-old has proven his naysayers wrong.

“Harry Maguire silenced the critics straight away. People say it was only Iran, but it was a big moment for him; everyone was looking at him, and he handled it brilliantly. It leaves him in a great dilemma when (he) comes back to (Manchester) United because if he isn’t going to get picked, he needs to leave,” said Allardyce.

He continued:

“He’s certainly proven to everyone in the press, who were trying to pressurise Gareth (Southgate) not to play him and saying he isn’t good enough to play for United or England. He’s proven that is nonsense.”

Maguire has appeared nine times for Manchester United this season. He has been named in the starting XI for England against the USA at the World Cup.

Red Devils prioritising Cody Gakpo move this winter

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Manchester United.

Manchester United have made Cody Gakpo their numero uno target for January, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside. The Red Devils were interested in the Dutch forward this summer but failed to get a deal across the line. Ten Hag remains in the hunt for attacking upgrades to his squad and has retained his interest in the 23-year-old.

That interest has been accelerated by Ronaldo’s departure this week. The Dutch manager now wants his countryman at the turn of the year to offset Ronaldo's exit. PSV Eindhoven are likely to demand €60 million for the services of their prized asset.

Gakpo has been on a roll for the Eredivisie side this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up 17 more from 24 appearances in all competitions. He has also set the FIFA World Cup alight, scoring twice in as many games for the Netherlands.

