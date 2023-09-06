Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Besiktas eyeing Hannibal Mejbri; Jadon Sancho accused of trying to leave, and more - September 6, 2023

Manchester United will hope to get back to their best once club football resumes following the international break. The Red Devils next face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on September 16.

Meanwhile, Besiktas are interested in United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. Elsewhere, attacker Jadon Sancho has been accused of trying to leave the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 6, 2023:

Besiktas eyeing Hannibal Mejbri

Besiktas are interested in Hannibal Mejbri, according to Turkish news outlet Fotospor.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Manchester United and has caught the eye with the youth side. Besiktas were hoping to bring the player on loan for the season and submitted a proposal with the Premier League giants. However, it was rejected, as the Red Devils don’t want to let Mejbri leave.

The Tunisian international was linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer but ended up staying at the club. Manager Erik ten Hag is apparently pleased with the 20-year-old’s performances in pre-season and wants to integrate him into the first team.

Jadon Sancho accused of trying to leave

Jadon Sancho has stirred up the hornet’s next with a recent statement.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Jadon Sancho is trying to use the recent saga to secure an easy way out of Manchester United.

The Englishman embroiled in a controversy after posting a statement on the social media trying to justify his absence from the squad for the Arsenal. Jones told Give Me Sport that Sancho has to take responsibility for his failure to impress with the Red Devils.

“From Sancho's point of view, he can call himself a scapegoat, but I think, to be honest, from his point of view, he's trying to use this moment as an easy way out. Sancho has had two years at Man Utd, and he's had a handful of good games, and that's not Ten Hag's fault; that's his own fault,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He's got to raise his own levels and take some personal responsibility for how his United career has gone so far. But how does it get better from here?"

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 with a lot of hype but has been a disappointment so far.

Sofyan Amrabat ready to give his all for Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat (left) arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day

Sofyan Amrabat has revealed that he's willing to give his best for Manchester United.

The Moroccan midfielder completed his highly anticipated move to Old Trafford form Fiorentina on deadline day. The Red Devils signed the 27-year-old on a season-long loan, having courted him all summer.

Speaking to the club’s website, Amrabat outlined Ten Hag’s influence in his career, having started under the Dutchman a few years ago.

“It was very important because I was very young. I was 18, 19 years old, and he gave me the chance to play in the first team with Utrecht. We had a fantastic time, a really good season.

"I learned a lot from him. So, maybe, he's one of the most important people in my career for now,” said Amrabat.

He continued:

“Erik ten Hag is a coach who will push always to the limit. He's hungry. He wants to win. He's a winner, and I like that. I think I'm also similar, I'm also a winner. I want to win every day so it's a good match."

The Moroccan also promised to show his dedication to Manchester United on the pitch.

“I don't like to speak about myself. I want to show it on the pitch, but I can promise that I will give my best with everything, every day, every minute, every second. So, it is the only thing that I can say now,” said Amrabat.

The 27-year-old turned down multiple offers to secure his dream move to Old Trafford.