Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund eyed Jadon Sancho return; Hojbjerg move in January unlikely, and more - September 27, 2023

Manchester United secured a commanding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday (September 26) in their EFL Cup opener. Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial scored the goals to mark an eventful outing for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund were interested in a reunion with United attacker Jadon Sancho this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are unlikely to target Tottenham Hotspur midielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 27, 2023:

Borussia Dortmund eyed Jadon Sancho return

Borussia Dortmund considered a move for Jadon Sancho in the recently concluded transfer window, according to SportBILD.

The English forward left the Bundesliga side as one of the finest in his position in 2021 to join Manchester United.

However, his stay at Old Trafford hasn't been rosy, so the Premier League giants were willing to listen to offers for him this summer. Dortmund wanted him back at the Signal Iduna Park, but the move failed to see the light of day due to two reasons.

The Bundesliga side were concerned about Sancho's discipline, with the player often late for training during his stint at the club.

The Englishman's tendency to play games until late into the night - which caused a lack of sleep - was deemed to be the crux of the problem. Interestingly, Sancho is currently banished from the Red Devils' first team following a rift with manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the biggest hurdle was that Dortmund only wanted a loan deal, while United were looking to offload the player permanently. However, given the current situation at Old Trafford, the German giants could get another chance in January.

Manchester United unlikely to target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January

Manchester United are unlikely to move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Danish midfielder was linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Romano said on his YouTube channel that Sofyan Amrabat was always the priority target for the Red Devils for the midfield position.

"Important to mention something on Pierre Hojbjerg. Tottenham midfielder, he was on the list of Atletico Madrid during the summer, they tried on deadline day but it was almost impossible to agree a deal with Tottenham for Hojbjerg on deadline day," said Romano.

He continued:

“And also important to mention that he was on the list of Manchester United, it was a three-man list in midfield with [Sofyan] Amrabat the priority, Youssoufa Fofana and Pierre Hojbjerg also included in the list. But in the end Manchester United were able to sign the player that they wanted, Sofyan Amrabat."

However, Romano added that Hojbjerg could leave Tottenham Hotspur at the turn of the year.

"But for Hojbjerg the contract with his agent has ended and so he’s looking for the opportunities, new options and the January transfer window could be interesting for Hojbjerg because he wants to try a new chapter in 2024. It could be January, it could be summer but for sure, Hojbjerg is looking for a new opportunity," said Romano.

Manchester United are well stocked in the middle of the park, with talented youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Dan Gore expected to play a part this season.

Liverpool were not in talks for Sofyan Amrabat this summer

Sofyan Amrabat has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Liverpool were not in talks to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder joined Manchester United on deadline day on a season-long loan from Atalanta. Recent reports have claimed that the Merseyside club attempted to hijack the move.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims, adding that there was only a simple enquiry for the player from the Reds.

"Speaking of Amrabat, I’ve been asked about some reports of Liverpool coming very close to signing the Moroccan midfielder this summer. From what I know, there was just a call from Liverpool in the summer right after the Moises Caicedo story to ask for conditions of Amrabat deal and then nothing else," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It was not even a negotiation, just a request and then they moved on different targets. I think there’s no need to compare as in that position they preferred Wataru Endo, so their choice was clear."

Amrabat was veru impressive on his first start for the Red Devils on Tuesday against Crystal Palace.