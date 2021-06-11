Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund reject £67m bid for Jadon Sancho, Red Devils interested in Aston Villa ace and more - 10 June 2021

Manchester United are planning to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent progress at the club with a few additions over the summer. The Norwegian has done a decent job since taking charge at Old Trafford.

Trophies have eluded Solskjaer in his two-and-a-half seasons in charge. However, the club have managed back-to-back top-three finishes in the Premier League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

The Red Devils are now at a crucial stage in their transition and the first team is still a few signings away from competing with the heavyweights of European football. A right-winger remains Solskjaer's priority this summer. Manchester United are also likely to bolster their midfield and backline ahead of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 10 June 2021.

Borussia Dortmund reject £67m bid for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s £67m bid for Jadon Sancho has been rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to BBC. The Bundesliga side want £77.5m for the Englishman, along with an additional bonus payment of £4.25m.

The Red Devils are expected to submit a revised offer for Sancho, who is Solskjaer’s numero one target this summer.

Manchester United know since April that Borussia Dortmund want €95m for Jadon Sancho. Negotiations ongoing after personal terms agreed until 2026 - now it’s about payment terms, how to deal with “add ons structure”... and €95m to be guaranteed to BVB. Work in progress. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2021

Manchester United are determined to avoid last season's mistakes, where their insistence on bargaining with Dortmund ultimately cost them a deal for the Englishman.

The Bundesliga giants have already informed Sancho that he will be allowed to leave if any potential suitors submit a suitable bid. The player remains eager for a move to Old Trafford and has already agreed to personal terms with the Red Devils.

Manchester United interested in Aston Villa ace

John McGinn

Manchester United are interested in John McGinn, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Scottish midfielder is among the most important players in the Aston Villa side and is held in high regard by Red Devils technical director Darren Fletcher.

🚨 Manchester United are keeping tabs on Aston Villa's John McGinn.



Even though he isn't a priority target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has been deemed worthy of keeping an eye on. #MUFC #AVFC



(via @Record_Sport🌘) — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) June 9, 2021

With the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future and the dip in form of Nemanja Matic, Solskjaer is looking to reinforce his midfield this summer.

The Norwegian has preferred the midfield axis of Scott McTominary and Fred during the 2020-21 season, but that has hurt his team’s attacking instincts. As such, Manchester United’s interest in McGinn makes sense.

Paul Pogba reveals Manchester United have not yet offered to renew his contract

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has revealed that he has received no news about a contract renewal from Manchester United yet. The Frenchman is set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract and the Red Devils remain eager to keep him at Old Trafford. The player’s agent, Mino Raiola, however, has claimed that Pogba wants to leave the club.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the Frenchman revealed he was yet to sit with the Old Trafford hierarchy for contract talks.

“I haven’t had a concrete offer to renew (from Manchester United). I haven’t sat down with the directors and the manager. I’m still at Manchester,” said Pogba.

