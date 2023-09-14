Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Brentford want £35m+ for Nico Henry, Jadon Sancho wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - September 14, 2023

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side will look to pick up all three points to get their season back on track after losing 3-1 to Arsenal before the international break.

In transfer news involving the Red Devils, Brentford reportedly want in excess of £35m to part ways with left-back Nico Henry. Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho was wanted in Saudi Arabia this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 14, 2023.

Brentford want Manchester United to pay £35m+ for Nico Henry

Brentford are ready to let Nico Henry leave for a fee in excess of £35m in 2024, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old emerged as an option for Manchester United late in the summer following an injury to Luke Shaw. With Tyrell Malacia already sidelined, Erik ten Hag wanted a new left-back and added Henry to his wish list.

However, the Red Devils were unable to afford a permanent deal for the Englishman and opted to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Henry remains a target for Ten Hag and United could return for him next year. The Bees are willing to let the 26-year-old go provided their valuation of the player is met.

Jadon Sancho wanted in Saudi Arabia

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United in 2024

Jadon Sancho was subject of an enquiry from Al-Ettifaq on Deadline Day, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English forward has struggled to break into Manchester United's first team since Erik ten Hag took over last summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said that the Premier League giants were willing to let Sancho leave for a loan deal with £50m purchase obligation.

"On Saudi deadline day, Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard's club, enquired about Sancho, largely out of opportunism because of the current situation between the player and the club. They quickly learned the conditions of any deal, should they want a loan and ideally a free loan, would involve a £50m obligation to buy, which is a number that is out of Al-Ettifaq’s price range," said Jacobs.

Jacobs also reported that Sancho's departure in January remains a possibility:

"The very fact that an obligation to buy was discussed as part of a deal shows you that Man Utd were either willing to sell Sancho or were sending the player a message that things need to improve otherwise, he would not be part of the project under ten Hag."

He continued:

"So, ten Hag and Sancho will try to cool things off, and Man Utd will deal with this internally for now. But, come January, there is a very realistic possibility if things don't improve, that Sancho will be put on the market."

Sancho is already embroiled in a tricky situation with Ten Hag following the latter's comments after the match against Arsenal. The Manchester United boss said Sancho didn't make the traveling squad for that game as he didn't do enough in training.

The winger then went onto post a statement on social media seemingly refuting Ten Hag's claims. The post has since been deleted.

Harry Maguire opens up on failed West Ham United move

Harry Maguire has hinted that his proposed move to West Ham United broke down because he failed to reached an agreement regarding payoffs with Manchester United.

The English defender was largely expected to leave Old Trafford over the summer, with the Hammers striking a deal with the Red Devils for his signature. However, the move failed to materialize and the 30-year-old ended up staying at the club.

Speaking to the Express, Maguire said that the Premier League giants wanted him to stay and he was happy to oblige.

"How can I put this? We just didn’t come to an agreement. They were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything," said Maguire.

The Englishman is no longer first choice under Erik ten Hag, but could get chances owing to the recent injury to Raphael Varane.