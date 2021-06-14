Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes recommends Portuguese star to the Red Devils, Arsenal enquire about Dutch midfielder and more - 13th June 2021

Manchester United wants to reinforce their midfield this summer as they prepare to compete for top honors in both the Premier League and Europe next season.

In Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils have two of the best midfielders in the world in their kitty. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add depth to his squad to ensure a winning balance on the pitch.

Beyond their two midfield stalwarts, Manchester United lack quality in the middle of the park. Donny van de Beek has struggled to find his footing in his first season at Old Trafford, and the midfield axis of Scott McTominay and Fred is just not good enough.

As such, the Red Devils are expected to look at midfield options this summer. On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from June 13, 2021.

Bruno Fernandes recommends Portuguese star to Manchester United

Ruben Neves

Bruno Fernandes has recommended countryman Ruben Neves to Manchester United, according to HITC via 90min.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal, who want him as a replacement for Granit Xhaka. However, Fernandes now wants his club to target Neves and bring him to Old Trafford.

🚨| JUST IN!



Manchester United are very keen on signing Ruben Neves. Bruno Fernandes has given a glowing reference of his international colleague. [90min]#MUFC #Transfers #UtdPlug 🔰 pic.twitter.com/inl4BEjPHA — UtdPlug 🔰 (@UtdPlug) June 13, 2021

Wolves want to sell both Neves and Adama Traore this summer to raise funds to revamp their squad.

The Gunners are the favorites for the Portuguese’s signature, with Wolves asking £41 million for the player. However, the Red Devils have now entered the fray as they look to bolster their midfield.

Manchester United can offer Champions League football to Neves, unlike Arsenal, which could tilt the tide in Solskjaer’s favor.

Arsenal enquire about Dutch midfielder

Donny van de Beek

Arsenal has enquired about Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 min.

The Dutchman has failed to live up to the promise since joining the Red Devils last summer, starting just 15 games in all competitions.

Van de Beek was supposed to ease the pressure on Bruno Fernandes, but the former Ajax star has so far failed to find his footing at Old Trafford.

Manchester United is not too worried about his performances and believe he can turn things around next season. However, Arsenal is looking to bring in at least two midfielders, and Arteta is interested in Van de Beek.

The Gunners have contacted the Red Devils to learn about the player's situation, but no offers have been submitted yet.

Manchester United offer contract extension to Juan Mata

Juan Mata

Manchester United has offered to extend Juan Mata’s association with the club, according to Caught Offside via Daily Star.

The Spaniard’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and the Red Devils have initiated talks for a new deal.

Mata has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford of late and managed just 18 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

The new deal will see a 40% reduction of the Spaniard’s weekly wages from £170,000 to £100,000. However, Mata is still valued in the Manchester United dressing room, which is why the Red Devils want to extend his stay.

