Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti praises Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils planning Diogo Dalot talks, more - December 9, 2022

Manchester United are looking for a new beginning under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman took charge this summer and has taken them to fifth in the league after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning to hold talks to extend Diogo Dalot's stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 9, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti has defended Cristiano Ronaldo amid the recent controversies surrounding the Portuguese. The 37-year-old stirred up a hornet’s nest by doing a controversial interview with Piers Morgan last month. That resulted in Manchester United terminating his contract by mutual agreement.

Ronaldo arrived in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup hoping to put his troubles behind him. However, the controversies have followed him into the national team, with his on-pitch behaviour causing a stir once again. He was dropped from the starting XI against Switzerland in the quarterfinals, where Portugal flourished in his absence.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mesut Ozil has got Cristiano Ronaldo's back 🤗 Mesut Ozil has got Cristiano Ronaldo's back 🤗 https://t.co/BIcSVQ3neI

Having coached the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Real Madrid, Ancelotti knows a thing or two about Ronaldo. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian manager said taht the 37-year-old is an exceptional player.

"Ronaldo probably still feels in his 20s because he’s fine; he’s got the answers he’s looking for in his body. The competition has become tough. I’ve coached him (Ronaldo) for two years, and there were no problems. In fact, he solved them for me. Cristiano trains well; he pays attention to detail, and everything was easy for me to manage. He is an exceptional player," said Ancelotti.

Ronaldo has appeared four times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has scored just once. He will look to return to scoring ways in the quarterfinal against Morocco on Saturday (December 11).

Manchester United planning Diogo Dalot talks

Diogo Dalot has turned over a new leaf at Old Trafford this season.

Manchester United are planning to sit down with Diogo Dalot to discuss a new deal, according to reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese right-back has rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ten Hag this summer. Dalot has pipped Aaron Wan-Bissaka to a place in the starting XI this season and has become a vital cog in Ten Hag’s tactics.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.



More: Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup.Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCRight back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… https://t.co/j9qSN9vfih

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring once and setting up two more. However, his contract runs out at the end of the situation, which has added to speculation regarding his future. Manchester United have the option of an additional year, but the Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils are now planning to sit down with the player to sort out his future. Ten Hag plans to tie Dalot down to a new deal and sign a backup right-back as a cover. The Premier League giants are also looking to offload Wan-Bissaka.

Bruno Fernandes integral to Erik ten Hag's plans, says Dean Jones

Bruno Fernandes is indispensable at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is heavily involved in Erik ten Hag’s plans, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Portuguese midfielder has been the standout performer at Old Trafford since arriving in 2020. He is one of Ten Hag’s most important players at the moment but has generated interest from clubs around the continent.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in five goals in three games at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup (two goals and three assists); the most by a Portuguese player in a single edition of the tournament since 1966 (10 Eusébio & 6 José Torres). Class. 5 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in five goals in three games at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup (two goals and three assists); the most by a Portuguese player in a single edition of the tournament since 1966 (10 Eusébio & 6 José Torres). Class. https://t.co/fQ1uX3HuR1

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Red Devils are not concerned about the rising interest in the 28-year-old.

"After checking this out, there’s no real concerns at all from Manchester United’s end. He signed a new contract this year, and Ten Hag loves him. He’s central to everything he’s got planned. I don’t think there’s any way he’s going to be sold to help fund another big transfer," said Jones.

Fernandes has appeared 20 times for the Premier League giants this season, registering three goals and as many assists. He signed a new deal at Old Trafford this summer. He has also been on fire at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, contributing two goals and three assists.

Get Croatia vs Brazil Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes