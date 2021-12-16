Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Carlton Palmer hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo criticism; Red Devils leading race for Erling Haaland, and more - 16th December 2021

Manchester United’s Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion has been postponed in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. The Red Devils also saw their game against Brentford in midweek postponed for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Carlton Palmer has hit back at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16th December 2021.

Carlton Palmer hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo criticism

Carlton Palmer has hit back at recent criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese returned to Manchester United this summer. The 34-year-old has already become a very important player for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals and registered two assists from 18 appearances across competitions for United this season. The Portuguese has stepped up and delivered in crucial games.

The 36-year-old’s goals have helped the Red Devils reach the knockout stage of the Champions League. However, Ronaldo has received criticism for his efforts of the ball. There have been claims that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner does not suit Ralf Rangnick’s pressing tactics at United. Palmer has rubbished those claims, though.

"Cristiano Ronaldo certainly can play that central role [Under Ralf], dropping off and getting into areas, absolutely. All this nonsense about Ronaldo, I can't get my head around. At the end of the day, he's a world class player."

Speaking to Give Me Sport, the Englishman said that Cristiano Ronaldo has the qualities to be successful under the German manager.

“I just think it's absolute nonsense. Ronaldo is 36, and it's not an old age if you're fit. If they played a 4-3-3, would he be on the outside having to chase back after their full-backs? No, you don't want him doing that because what have you brought Ronaldo in for? To score goals,” said Palmer.

“He certainly can play that central role, dropping off and getting into areas, absolutely. All this nonsense about Ronaldo, I can't get my head around. At the end of the day, he's a world-class player,” continued Palmer.

Manchester United leading race for Erling Haaland

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to Sport Witness via SportBild. The Norwegian is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer. His agent, Mino Raiola, has named at least seven clubs Haaland could end up at. The Red Devils have not been included in that list.

Manchester United's possibility to land Erling Haaland will depend on whether or not the Red Devils qualify for next season's Champions League as this is important for the Norwegian

However, Manchester United are the only serious bidder in the race. The rest of the clubs have other priorities. However, the 21-year-old Haaland may only join the Red Devils if they qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona end interest in Paul Pogba

Barcelona have ended their interest in Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport.

The Frenchman’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the current season. Manchester United have already offered him a new deal, but Pogba is yet to respond to their proposal. With the player likely to be available for free next summer, the Blaugrana are among several clubs vying for his signature.

However, Barcelona have now distanced themselves from the Red Devils star. New manager Xavi is not interested in the Frenchman, and will likely pursue other targets instead.

