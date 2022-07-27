Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to knuckle down at Old Trafford; Red Devils advised to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and more - July 26, 2022

Manchester United are preparing for a crucial season ahead. The Red Devils will look to head back up the table under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to get on with life at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has advised the Red Devils to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 26, 2022:

Noel Whelan advises Cristiano Ronaldo to knuckle down at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo remains eager to leave Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to honour his contract with Manchester United. The Portuguese wants to leave Old Trafford this summer and is scheduled to have talks with Ten Hag on Tuesday regarding his future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ronaldo’s future is turning out to be a distraction for the other United players.

“There’s got to be some clear-the-air talks between him and Ten Hag. If a move was going to materialise, I would have thought that it would have been before now. Man United aren’t in the Champions League, so you can never rule a move out, even in January. But now, he’s got to knuckle down, concentrate on getting fit and join his teammates – because he’s contracted to Man United right now. No one else,” said Whelan.

He added:

“There’s nothing to talk about. He’s just got to give it his all and show everyone what he’s all about. The speculation needs putting to bed. It’s got to be a big distraction for everyone.”

If Ronaldo stays, he'll play in the UEFA Europa League for the first time in his career. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will also not feature in the UEFA Champions for the first time since his competition debut two decades ago.

Alan Hutton advises Manchester United to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future is up in the air.

Alan Hutton has advised Manchester United to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The English right-back has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ten Hag. The rumoured arrival of Denzel Dumfries could push him out the door.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said Wan-Bissaka isn’t a good fit in Ten Hag’s tactics.

“I think so. He’s obviously had a tough time. I think defensively, he’s a really good player. He’s difficult to get past, and he’s shown that. But going forward, I think that’s his weakness. When you play for a team like Manchester United under Ten Hag, that’s the outlet. The left wing-back, the right wing-back and the full-backs - they give you the width and the crosses into the box, and I don’t think he fits that bill,” said Hutton.

He continued:

“They’ll look for different options to fit into the new manager’s mould. But Wan-Bissaka, they paid £50m for him, is anybody going to pay that? I can’t see it. It’ll be interesting to see what team takes the bait for him.”

The 24-year-old's contract at Old Trafford runs for two more years.

Christian Eriksen reveals Erik ten Hag role in his arrival

Christian Eriksen arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Christian Eriksen has revealed that Erik ten Hag played a key role in his arrival at Manchester United. The Danish midfielder joined the Red Devils on a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking to the club’s website, Eriksen said that talking to the manager helped convince him to arrive at Old Trafford.

“First of all, the football. I mean, I’m a guy who wants to play football, and I think with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had and also with my conversations with him. I mean, I could see myself playing football in Manchester. And, at the same time, it’s a very, very big club – if not the biggest,” said Eriksen.

He added:

“If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from; they know where the locals come from. It has a big history, and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history.”

Eriksen continued:

“I want to come here to play football. I don’t come here just for the logo itself. I want to come here and play. Obviously, to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.”

