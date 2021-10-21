Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo not among the top 5 players in the world; Bruno Fernandes wanted to leave Old Trafford, and more - 20th October 2021

Manchester United rode Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb header to script an outstanding Champions League comeback win against Atalanta on Wednesday. The Red Devils recovered from 0-2 down to win 3-2, with the Portuguese scoring the winner.

Meanwhile. Ronaldo is not among the top five players in the world, according to Antonio Cassano. Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes wanted to leave Old Trafford due to Manchester United’s involvement in the Super League.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo not among the top five players in the world, says Antonio Cassano

Cristiano Ronaldo’s status as one of the best players in the world has been challenged by Antonio Cassano. The former Italian striker has claimed that Ronaldo isn’t even among the five greatest players of all time. Nevertheless, the Manchester United star continues to be pivotal for his team, scoring the all-important winner to get the Red Devils back on track in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored six goals from eight games since returning to Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United have benefitted from the presence of their prodigal son, even though the team’s recent form has been questionable. However, Cassano is hardly impressed with the Portuguese.

Speaking to BoboTV on Twitch, as reported by Marca, the Italian joked that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player after Napoleon Bonaparte. Cassano went on to claim that Lionel Messi, Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and Ronaldo Nazario are all better than the Portuguese.

“He’s not even among the top five players of all time. (Lionel) Messi, Pele, (Diego) Maradona, (Johan) Cruyff and Ronaldo Nazario are on another level,” said Cassano.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Ex-Italy forward Antonio Cassano believes Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t even in the top 5 for best footballers ever 👀🍿 Ex-Italy forward Antonio Cassano believes Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t even in the top 5 for best footballers ever 👀🍿 https://t.co/R0cJnC4ezb

Bruno Fernandes wanted to leave Manchester United for the club's involvement in the rebel Super League, according to The Metro.

The Portuguese has been the most important player for the Red Devils since joining them in January 2020. However, Fernandes was least impressed with the Premier League side for deciding to join the Super League. So he considered handing in a transfer request.

Manchester United were among 12 European heavyweights who attempted to form a rebel Super League to rival the UEFA Champions League. However, the Red Devils were later forced to withdraw from the proposal after massive protests from fans.

Paul Scholes has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t trust Paul Pogba in a central midfield position at Manchester United. The Norwegian opted to start with the Frenchman on the bench against Atalanta. but did bring him on in the second half.

Speaking on BT Sport, the Manchester United legend claimed that Pogba’s lack of discipline has cost him a place in the starting eleven.

“He (Solskjaer) just does not trust him (Pogba) in that position. I think he has tried to trust him; he has given him so many chances and he really wants to, but he is seeing the lack of discipline Pogba has in that position,” said Scholes.

