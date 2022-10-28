Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo backed to stay at Old Trafford this season; Diogo Dalot won't move in January, United inform Barcelona; and more - October 28, 2022

Manchester United secured a 3-0 win over Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday (October 27) in the UEFA Europa League. Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo scored to sum up a dominant display by Erik ten Hag’s side.

Meanwhile, super agent Rob Segal reckons Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford till the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have informed Barcelona that Dalot won't leave in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 28, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo backed to stay at Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for form this season.

Rob Segal reckons Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this season. The Portuguese has struggled at Old Trafford, failing to cement a place in Ten Hag’s starting XI. He recently fell foul with the Dutch manager for refusing to come on as a substitute and was grounded for a game (against Chelsea last weekend).

Ronaldo’s contract expires next summer, and the 37-year-old was desperate to leave earlier this year. While a move away didn't materialise, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to push for an exit at the turn of the year.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Segal pointed out that the Red Devils have hardly struggled without Ronaldo.

“Personally, I think Ronaldo is testing Erik Ten Hag when he doesn’t really need to be tested – it’s unnecessary. Unfortunately, what is happening to Ronaldo right now is what happens to every player, even the best ones. Of course, it’s hard for him to take, but from Man United’s point-of-view, they’re no worse off when he isn’t playing,” said Segal.

The super agent added that unless a mutually beneficial offer is presented in the table, the Portuguese will remain at Old Trafford till next summer.

“There is an argument to suggest they’re actually better without him. When it comes to what could happen with him in January, I think unless an offer were to come in that was mutually beneficial to all parties, he will stay and see out the remainder of his contract,” said Segal.

Ronaldo has scored thrice in 12 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Diogo Dalot won't move in January, United inform Barcelona

Diogo Dalot (left) has admirers at Camp Nou.

Manchester United have informed Barcelona that Diogo Dalot will not leave Old Trafford this winter, according to Sport via Stretty News.

The Portuguese full-back has gone from strength to strength under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. His steady rise has caught the attention of the Blaugrana, who are plotting to move for him in January.

The La Liga giants have been in touch with the Red Devils to enquire about the 23-year-old. However, they have been told that the player will not be available at the turn of the year.

Ten Hag lacks a backup for Dalot and would loath to let him go in the middle of the season. The player’s contract runs out next summer, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. The Portuguese has appeared 16 times across competitions this season and has scored once.

Red Devils planning January move for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing to move for Cody Gakpo in January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Dutch forward was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer but ended up staying at PSV Eindhoven. However, the Red Devils remain interested in his services and are preparing to return for him this winter.

Gakpo has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for PSV. Ten Hag has seen his team struggle in front of goal this season and could move for his compatriot to address the situation. Apart from Manchester United, Leeds United and Southampton are also keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old, who could cost around €50 million.

