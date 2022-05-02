Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be blamed for leaving, says former player; Red Devils urged to extend Edinson Cavani stay, and more - 1 May 2022

Manchester United remain sixth in the Premier League table with three games left to play. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s men next face Brentford at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Dimitar Berbatov believes Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be blamed if he leaves the club this summer. Elsewhere, Franck McAvennie has urged the Red Devils to extend Edinson Cavani's stay at the Theater of Dreams.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 1st May 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be blamed for leaving Old Trafford, says Dimitar Berbatov

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer..

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be blamed if he leaves Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese is staring at an uncertain future after the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the next manager.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov heaped praise on Ronaldo, saying:

“Ronaldo is doing incredibly well for his age with the way he plays and the goals he scores. To have so many Premier League goals in a season at his age is an incredible achievement. He is doing what he needs to do, and that is score goals. His game is different now than it was before, but one thing is a constant, the goals. He still produces and scores, which is so important."

He continued:

“He has one more year at United, which is a good thing, in my opinion, and now it is down to him whether he stays or leaves. I'd be glad to see him stay, and, of course, things depend on the new manager and on what Ronaldo wants. He is an icon in football, and when you are like that, your opinion matters."

GOAL @goal Real Madrid want Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club this summer 🤯



[The Mirror] Real Madrid want Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club this summer 🤯[The Mirror] https://t.co/JkD8pbPZ6k

The Bulgarian added that Ronaldo will want to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

“If he decides to go, obviously you cannot blame him. When you are used to playing Champions League football every year of your career and then you don't have it, it's tough to accept. His performances this season show how well he is taking care of himself. He will want to play as long as he can and show that the impossible is possible,” said Berbatov.

He concluded:

“He has proven that he can still do it at 37 in the Premier League; he likes to prove people wrong, and I'm pretty sure that he will want to continue doing that and play a few more years."

Ronaldo has top scored for United with 23 goals across competitions this season. However, he's all set to endure the first trophyless campaign of his career in 12 years. United have exited all cup competitions and trail fourth-placed Arsenal by eight points, having played a game more.

Franck McAvennie urges Manchester United to extend Edinson Cavani stay

Edinson Cavani is unlikely to be offered a new deal at Manchester United.

Former West Ham United striker Franck McAvennie has urged Manchester United to tie Edinson Cavani down to a new deal. The Uruguayan is all set to leave Old Trafford for free once his contract expires this summer.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Edinson Cavani was furious with #mufc last summer after being given assurances that they would not bring in another striker. He had turned down several offers thinking he’d be the main man at the club. [ @TomHopkinson 🗞 Edinson Cavani was furious with #mufc last summer after being given assurances that they would not bring in another striker. He had turned down several offers thinking he’d be the main man at the club. [@TomHopkinson]

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie added that Cavani is the best finisher at the club right now, saying:

“Rashford hasn’t done anything this season. Cavani, if he had the same chances, he would be on the same amount of goals as Ronaldo. He’s the best finisher at the club, probably the best out and out striker because I’m not sure Ronaldo has a position. He is a brilliant striker, and he’s leaving for nothing in a few months,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“Look at the options Man United have, or lack of options I should say. Don’t let Cavani go. Give him a new deal, and let Rashford go. Then reinvest that money on a younger striker. I can’t speak highly enough of Cavani; I just can’t believe they are letting him go."

The 35-year-old has scored just twice across competitions this season.

Danny Mills backs Red Devils to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £20 million

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (left( has struggled for form this season.

Manchester United could raise £20 million by offloading Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills. Wan-Bissaka has struggled to find his footing at Old Trafford this season and could be sold this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Wan-Bissaka is not at the level the Red Devils expect him to be at. New manager Ten Hag could have only £50 million to rebuild his squad, so he'll need to offload players to fund new arrivals.

“You could probably pull in another £20million with Wan-Bissaka. If you add that to the transfer kitty, that’s up to £70 million, which could probably be stretched to £120 million realistically,” said Mills.

He added:

“You look at it; people thought he was going to be England’s next right-back for some considerable time and going to be a great defender, but I think we’ve seen he’s not at that level where he’s going to go on and win a Premier League and make a difference in the Champions League. Maybe Man United was just a little bit too much for him."

Wan Bissaka has made 26 appearances across competitions this season.

