Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks hat-trick record in men’s international football; Red Devils contemplating January move for Leicester City star, and more - 12th October 2021

Manchester United's decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford could have a big impact on how they fare this season. The Portuguese has enjoyed a brilliant start to his second innings with the Red Devils. So manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his former teammate can help the Norwegian break his silverware curse as Manchester United manager.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his cap while on international duty. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning a move for a Leicester City star in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks hat-trick record in men’s international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another milestone with the Portugal national team.

The Manchester United star registered his tenth hat-trick while on international duty, becoming the first person to do so in men's football history. The 36-year-old started the game against Luxembourg with 112 international goals, and almost immediately set about adding to his tally.

Ronaldo scored his first of the night in the eighth minute from the penalty spot, and repeated the trick five minutes later to double Portugal's score. After the hosts increased their lead through Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner picked up his third of the night in the 87th minute.

With his ninth international hat-trick against Lithuania in 2019, Ronaldo joined Sven Rydell of Sweden in an exclusive group. The Manchester United star has now edged past Rydell to claim the record for himself. The Portuguese (115) is already the record goalscorer in men's international football history.

Manchester United contemplating January move for Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Wilfred Ndidi in January.

The Red Devils invested heavily in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer. However, it is no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a world-class defensive midfielder to get his team firing on all cylinders.

Manchester United have been monitoring quite a few targets for the position of late, and have now zeroed in on Ndidi. The Red Devils believe the Nigerian could be a successor to Nemanja Matic, and want to take him to Old Trafford in January. However, Leicester City might not be willing to lose their key man midway through the season.

Manchester United ready to offload Jesse Lingard

Manchester United are ready to offload Jesse Lingard in January.

The Englishman's current deal expires in June 2022, but he is yet to agree an extension with the Red Devils. Lingard has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. He is no longer guaranteed first-team minutes with the Premier League giants.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Manchester United will consider a cut-price £15m for Jesse Lingard in January if he continues to refuse a new contract with the club. (Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Manchester United will consider a cut-price £15m for Jesse Lingard in January if he continues to refuse a new contract with the club. (Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/kf71zTFoRu

Manchester United have offered their academy graduate a new deal worth £135,000 per week. But Jesse Lingard is holding out for assurances over his playing time. If he continues to stall his contract extension further, the Red Devils may contemplate offloading him in January for just £15 million

