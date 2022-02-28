Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for missed chances; Ralf Rangnick unhappy with team’s finishing, and more - 27 February 2022

Manchester United were forced to share points with a resolute Watford side on Saturday in the Premier League. The result is a big blow to the club’s top-four aspirations this season. United are two points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand/

Meanwhile, Michael Owen has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his poor showing in front of goal. Elsewhere, interim manager Ralf Rangnick is unhappy with his team’s finishing against the Hornets.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 27th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for missed chances

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Bruno Fernandes were culpable of missing a few chances on Saturday.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their display against Watford.

The two players had multiple opportunities to hand the Red Devils the lead in the game, but failed to find the back of the net. The 37-year-old has been especially culpable for failing to impact games recently.

Ronaldo rejoined United last summer with a lot of hype. Unfortunately, he has failed to live up to the billing. The Portuguese has struggled in the final third of the pitch this season, and has managed just one goal in ten games in 2022. His luck refused to change against Watford, where he was also denied by the frame of the goal.

Owen was left surprised by Ronaldo's performance on Saturday. Speaking to Premier League Productions, the Englishman said that it was strange to see Ronaldo and Fernandes miss so many chances.

"If you were going to say to me that they were going to get chances and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernandes were going to miss a lot of them, I’d find it hard to believe. Because they are two of the most clinical people, certainly Ronaldo, he’s had a whole career of being extremely efficient and clinical in front of goal,” said Owen.

The former player continued:

"Of course, some of the younger players, if they miss the odd chance you expect it, but Ronaldo who virtually puts everything he looks at into the back of the net. So it is very strange how they’re missing a lot of chances – a couple today that you would expect of him (Ronaldo) to have scored, certainly Bruno Fernandes to have scored, but they’re not hitting the back of the net with enough regularity."

Despite his recent struggles in front of goal, Ronaldo remains United's top scorer this season with 15 goals across competitions.

Ralf Rangnick unhappy with team’s finishing

Ralf Rangnick has expressed his displeasure at his team’s finishing against Watford. Manchester United registered 22 shots in the game, but only three of them were on target as they failed to score a single goal.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Ralf Rangnick: "Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances. The number of clear chances we had today had to be enough to win a game like this." Ralf Rangnick: "Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances. The number of clear chances we had today had to be enough to win a game like this."

Speaking after the game, the German manager said that the Red Devils lacked efficiency in front of goal. Rangnick also admitted that it has become a lingering problem.

“Well, it feels once again like two points dropped; we should have easily won. We did everything apart from scoring; we had enough chances in both halves to win that game, but we didn’t, and, not for the first time, we dropped two points in a very important match. We had enough chances. In the first half, we had four clear opportunities that normally are enough to score at least one or two goals, and the second half was similar,” said Rangnick.

The interim manager rued his team's inefficiency in the attacking third, adding:

“In the end, it’s about efficiency, being clinical in front of goal, and this is not for the first time, unfortunately. Apart from that, we were in full control of the game; we dominated the game. They had one or two transitional moments in the last five minutes, and apart from that, we dominated the game completely. But the number of clear chances we had today have to be enough to win a game like this."

Manchester United next play league leaders Manchester City on Sunday, where more dropped points could further jeopardise their top-four hopes.

Manchester United identify Paul Pogba replacement

Jude Bellingham has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Manchester United have identified Jude Bellingham as the perfect replacement for Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Jeunes Footeux.

The French midfielder looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer at the end of his current deal. The Red Devils have so far been unable to convince him to sign an extension. Rangnick is already planning for life without the 28-year-old, and has identified a few potential replacements.

Jude Bellingham is among the candidates to fill Pogba's shoes. Premier League giants Manchester United have a long-standing interest in the Englishman, who is expected to cost €100 million. Real Madrid are also in the fray for him.

However, the 18-year-old, who has bagged six goals and 12 assists this season, is unlikely to leave Borussia Dortmund at the moment.

