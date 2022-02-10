Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for post-game conduct; Red Devils plan summer move for Leicester City star, and more - 9 February 2022

Manchester United could only manage a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Tuesday in the Premier League. The Red Devils took the lead through Paul Pogba in the first half, but the home side drew level after the break through Jay Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for his conduct after the draw against Burnley. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning a move for a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 9th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for post-game conduct after Burnley draw

Richard Keys has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his conduct after the game against Burnley.

Football pundit Richard Keys has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his conduct after the game against Burnley. The Portuguese opted to walk straight down the tunnel at full time, and did not pause to appreciate the travelling fans.

The 37-year-old had recently called for more unity in the squad ahead of a crucial period. However, his actions have now contradicted his statements. Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Keys reminded Ronaldo of his comments, and added that the 37-year-old only wanted to do things on his terms.

“We need to stick together; we need to draw inspiration from each other; it's a team game; I've got a lot to teach the young lads. But… only on my terms,” said Keys.

Ally McCoist also slammed Ronaldo for not acknowledging the away fans after the game, on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show. The former Scottish international pointed out that one should always thank the travelling support.

"I do feel he should be acknowledging the fans. That should always be done. The travelling fans in particular, certainly in my experience, can be the more vocal of your team's support, and they travel long distances and spend an awful lot of money,” said McCoist.

"I can understand that sometimes the overall disappointment of defeat getting to you and just wanting to get off the park. However, I think you should always go over to your travelling support and give them a thank you,” added McCoist.

Manchester United plan summer move for Youri Tielemans

Manchester United are planning to move for Youri Tielemans this summer.

Manchester United are planning a move for Youri Tielemans this summer, according to The Daily Star.

The Premier League giants are eager to bolster their midfield this year. Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have emerged as potential targets. However, the West Ham United star is expected to cost upwards of £100 million, while Phillips is set to extend his association with Leeds United. The Red Devils have now turned their attention to Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian’s current contract with Leicester City expires next year, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet. The Foxes could look to offload him if the situation fails to change. Manchester United are now plotting to take the 24-year-old to Old Trafford this summer. Tielemans could cost around £40 million.

Red Devils receive boost in Manuel Akanji pursuit

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Manuel Akanji.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Manuel Akanji. According to journalist Patrick Berger, the Swiss defender has turned down a new deal with Borussia Dortmund, and is preparing to leave the club.

The 26-year-old’s current contract with the Bundesliga side runs till the summer of 2023.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj @SPORT1 Manuel Akanji has rejected a latest offer of €9.5m salary p.a. to extend his #BVB contract (running until 2023), as we already reported. Been told Manchester United are very keen to sign him in summer. Price tag: €30m. Reunion at #MUFC with his buddy Jadon Sancho? Manuel Akanji has rejected a latest offer of €9.5m salary p.a. to extend his #BVB contract (running until 2023), as we already reported. Been told Manchester United are very keen to sign him in summer. Price tag: €30m. Reunion at #MUFC with his buddy Jadon Sancho? 🔴⚪️ @SPORT1

The Red Devils are very eager to take him to Old Trafford this summer. Dortmund could be forced to offload Akanji if he continues to stall a new deal.

Premier League giants United are planning to bolster their backline at the end of the season. The Swiss defender is a stellar option, and could be available for just €30 million.

