Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo critics don't understand football, says teammate; Bruno Fernandes close to contract renewal, and more - 24 March 2022

Manchester United's season has hardly gone according to plan, despite the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick to steady the ship.

The German manager failed to take the team to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and is also lagging behind in the Premier League top-four race. United trail fourth-placed Arsenal by four points, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Gedson Fernandes has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's critics do not understand football. Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes is close to renewing his contract with the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 24th March 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo critics don't understand football, says Gedson Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to overcome Turkey next.

Gedon Fernandes has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's critics. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has endured a difficult time with Manchester United this season. The 37-year-old returned to his old hunting ground last summer to a grand welcome and was expected to kickstart a renaissance at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, his time at the club has not gone according to plans.

United have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and are languishing in sixth place in the league. A top-four finish is looking increasingly out of reach. Ronaldo has received widespread criticism for his work ethic on the pitch, despite top-scoring for the club with 18 goals across competitions.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now preparing to help Portugal beat Turkey to keep his country’s FIFA World Cup 2022 hopes alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram ahead of tomorrow's crucial game against Turkey.

Speaking with Goal, Fernandes is confident Ronaldo would turn things around for Portugal and take them to the quadrennial tournament in Qatar this winter.

"I can say people who say negative things about Cristiano Ronaldo do not understand football. He is a legendary name. Everyone knows what he means for Portugal as well. The critics may only look at the numbers, but I totally disagree with these criticisms. He is a very valuable player. I think he will contribute to us very well in every game,” said Fernandes.

Ronaldo and co. will look to beat Turkey and then Italy or North Macedonia to avoid missing out on the FIFA World Cup since 1998. Qatar 2022 is also expected to be Ronaldo's final appearance at a major international tournament.

Bruno Fernandes close to contract renewal with Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding since arriving at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is close to extending his stay at Old Trafford, according to Sport Witness via O Jogo.

The Portuguese has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2020. The Red Devils are delighted with his efforts and want to build a team around him.

Man United want him as key player for the future.



Man United want him as key player for the future.



Manchester United are getting closer to extend Bruno Fernandes contract. Breakthrough in the negotiations last week - the agreement is now at final stages after talks opened last July. Man United want him as key player for the future.

Talks have been ongoing between the club and the player’s entourage since last summer.

A breakthrough was reached last week, and the 27-year-old is close to agreeing a new five-year deal. Fernandes is set to earn around €14-15 million per year. The player is convinced the Premier League giants will be back on top soon and has given his green light to the project.

Fernandes has bagged 49 goals and 38 assists in 117 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils since arriving for €63 million in January 2020.

Marcus Rashford criticised by Paul Parker

Marcus Rashford has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Paul Parker has criticised Marcus Rashford for rumours about his impending departure from Old Trafford. The 23-year-old has endured a difficult time with the Red Devils this season. He is reportedly looking for a move away from the club in search of regular football.

Speaking to Odds Ninja, as cited by Tribal Football, Parker advised Rashford to concentrate on his job. He said:

“At the end of the day, if he's not a Manchester United player, he's not really good for anyone else. They're not interested in him, PR wise, to be perfectly honest. Manchester United and England sells Marcus Rashford. Marcus Rashford without England and Manchester United is a nobody to the people out there who want to sell/market him."

He added:

"I look at the end of the day; he's having a poor, poor time. He might just need to go and think about exactly what he wants. Put everything else outside of his job, put that away and concentrate on what his job is. Because without his job, he wouldn't have had those distractions."

Parker concluded:

“So, as far as I'm concerned, whatever he's been doing and he's putting his name to, he has to put that to bed. You can't do both. Not at the level of football he's playing and the fact that he plays for Manchester United. It's too much around it; he's in the public eye; everybody is looking at him. I just think it's too much, too early and he hasn't coped with it."

Rashford has netted just four times in 19 Premier League games this season. He was recently left out by England manager Gareth Southgare for the friendlies against Switzerland and Cote d'Ivoire.

