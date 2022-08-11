Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo departure will weaken Red Devils' attack, says former player; club offer €20m for Real Betis midfielder, and more - August 10, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to face Brentford in their next Premier League game. New manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate to secure his first league win after faltering against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on the opening day.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils striker Michael Owen believes the club could struggle if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have offered €20 million for the signature of a Real Betis midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 10, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo departure will weaken Manchester United attack, says Michael Owen

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to script a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Michael Owen believes Manchester United could be very light in attack if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves. The Portuguese has had one foot out of Old Trafford all summer but has struggled to find a suitor. The Red Devils would prefer him to stay, but the 37-year-old wants to move on to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on the DAZN Soccer Show, Owen said that he hopes Ronaldo to stay at the club beyond the summer.

"I didn’t a week ago, but the noises coming out now is that he will (stay). If he goes they’re very light, very light in attacking areas, and, of course, the number of goals he scored last season, how do you replace that? Obviously Martial’s come back; Rashford needs to do something because he can’t have another season like last season,” said Owen.

He added:

"Cavani’s now left; it’s not very exciting, especially if Ronaldo leaves, and they don’t get anyone in. I think he will stay unless they’ve got something big lined up to replace him."

Ronaldo top-scored for United with 24 strikes across competitions, including 18 in the league, but the Red Devils finished a distant sixth, enduring another trophyless campaign.

Red Devils offer €20 million for Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have offered €20 million to secure the signature of Guido Rodriguez, according to 90 Min.

The Red Devils have abandoned their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong and are looking at other targets right now. Adrien Rabiot has emerged as an option, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also on their radar. Rodriguez has been identified as an alternate target to Rabiot.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive | Manchester United have started negotiations for Guido Rodríguez according to AS with Everton also interested.



[@diarioas] | Manchester United have started negotiations for Guido Rodríguez according to AS with Everton also interested. #MUFC 🚨🇦🇷| Manchester United have started negotiations for Guido Rodríguez according to AS with Everton also interested. #MUFC 🔴[@diarioas] https://t.co/WgojS5do6v

The Argentinean midfielder has been an assured presence in the middle of the park for Real Betis recently. The 28-year-old played a starring role in La Albeceleste’s Copa America triumph last summer. He has two years left in his contract with Betis, who want over €25 million for their prized asset.

Manchester United end Marko Arnautovic pursuit

Marko Arnautovic will not move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have ended their interest in Marko Arnautovic, according to 90 Min.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Austrian striker recently. The Premier League giants had held talks with Bologna to facilitate a move this summer. However, the club have now decided against continuing their pursuit of the veteran striker after complaints from fans.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over. Behind the scenes. Bologna expected Manchester United to submit a new bid for Marko Arnautović later this week around €13/14m. But after fans complaints, Man Utd board told Bologna on Tuesday morning that the deal is off.No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over. Behind the scenes. Bologna expected Manchester United to submit a new bid for Marko Arnautović later this week around €13/14m. But after fans complaints, Man Utd board told Bologna on Tuesday morning that the deal is off. 🔴❌ #MUFC No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over.

Moreover, Bologna want €15 million for the 33-year-old, but United are unwilling to pay over €10 million. United have now moved on to alternate targets and have their eyes on Ismaila Sarr.

