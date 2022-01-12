Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has no desire to leave Old Trafford; club preparing blockbuster offer for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, and more - 11 January 2022

Manchester United registered a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday in their FA Cup opener. The Red Devils went ahead through a Scott McTominay goal in the first half, which proved to be the game-winner.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has no desire to leave Manchester United. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are preparing a blockbuster offer for a Swiss midfielder who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th January 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has no desire to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has no intentions of leaving Manchester United at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo has no intentions of leaving Manchester United at the moment, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, due to the dismal form of the Red Devils.

Ronaldo returned to his alma mater last summer, and has been fared quite well for the club since then. The 36-year-old has scored 14 goals in 21 games across competitions.

Despite his individual exploits, Ronaldo has been left frustrated at United's poor run of form. The Red Devils have lacked consistency this season. Even the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick has failed to change the situation. The Premier League giants are currently seventh in the league table after 19 games, a whopping 22 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

As a result, Ronaldo has been rumoured to be looking to leave United this year in search of silverware. However, speaking to The United Stand, as relayed by The Express, Romano said that the Portuguese will stay at the club.

The 34-year-old's current contract expires in the summer of 2023, although the Red Devils have the option to tie the player down for a third season.

Red Devils preparing blockbuster offer for Denis Zakaria

Manchester United are preparing a blockbuster offer to lure Denis Zakaria to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing a blockbuster offer to lure Denis Zakaria to Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.

The Swiss midfielder is in the final year of his current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. The player has decided to leave in search of a new challenge. The Red Devils are among the clubs ready to lap up Zakaria on a Bosman move.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Denis Zakaria’s agents had conversations with Manchester United in December. Rangnick knows him very well - he is one of the names in case Man Utd decide to act in the January transfer window [ @FabrizioRomano Denis Zakaria’s agents had conversations with Manchester United in December. Rangnick knows him very well - he is one of the names in case Man Utd decide to act in the January transfer window [@FabrizioRomano]

Manchester United are willing to offer the player €10 million in annual wages to win the race for his signature. However, the Red Devils will have to ward off competition from Liverpool who also have an interest in the player.

Manchester United ready to pay £115 million for Declan Rice

Manchester United are willing to pay £115 million to secure the services of Rice.

Manchester United are willing to pay £115 million to secure the services of Declan Rice, according to El Nacional. The Red Devils are looking to add a new defensive midfielder to their roster, and are looking to land Rice.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Englishman has been indispensable for West Ham United, but the Red Devils believe a gargantuan offer could convince the Hammers to part with Rice. However, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in the player.

Edited by Bhargav