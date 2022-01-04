Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo edging closer to Old Trafford exit; Red Devils enquire about Borussia Monchengladbach star, and more - 4 January 2022

Manchester United endured a demoralising defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in the Premier League. The loss put a dent in The Red Devils’ hopes of a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to an exit from Manchester United after the Wolves defeat. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have enquired about the availability of a Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo edging closer to Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is up in the air after the Wolves defeat.

The Portuguese had returned to Old Trafford last summer to add to his legacy at the club. The 36-year-old has hit the ground running, scoring 14 times in 21 appearances across competitions.

However, defeat against the Midlands club has laid bare the dismal state of affairs at Manchester United. The Red Devils were expected to challenge for trophies after Ronaldo’s arrival. Unfortunately, things have unfolded quite differently at Old Trafford, and the Portuguese is hardly happy about the situation.

Ronaldo arrived at United to win trophies. It is unlikely the Red Devils would win any silverware this season, based on current form. Their latest defeat also puts question marks over the club’s ability to secure a top-four finish this season.

Without Champions League football to offer, United could find it very difficult to hold on to their prodigal son. The Portuguese might not be willing to play in the Europa League next season. Cristiano Ronaldo could look to move to the MLS to create more records in another league.

Red Devils enquire about Denis Zakaria

Manchester United have enquired about Denis Zakaria.

The Red Devils are tipped to bolster their midfield this year. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants a new defensive midfielder this month, and is already scouting the market for potential targets. The Swiss international has popped up on the Premier League giants' radar.

Jonathan Shrager @JonathanShrager I am told that Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all recently enquired about the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria in January I am told that Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all recently enquired about the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria in January

Zakaria’s current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season. The 25-year-old is unlikely to sign an extension, and Manchester United are eager to sign him in January.

However, the Red Devils could face competition from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich for the player's services.

West Ham United preparing bid for Jesse Lingard

West Ham United are ready to test Manchester United’s resolve by submitting a second bid for Lingard.

The Hammers failed in an attempt to sign Lingard last summer. However, West Ham United are ready for a second attempt this winter. Manchester United could be tempted to cash in on Lingard this month.

