Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo embarrassed by recent Red Devils performances; club initiate contact with Barcelona ace, and more - 30th October 2021

Manchester United bounced back from last weekend's defeat with a 3-0 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils took the lead through a Cristiano Ronaldo strike before Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been embarrassed by the recent performances of Manchester United. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have initiated contact with a Barcelona ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 30th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo embarrassed by recent Manchester United performances

Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassed by Manchester United's form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embarrassed by Manchester United's form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult time this season, and the Norwegian has struggled to turn things around. The Premier League giants shipped in nine goals in two games against Leicester City and Liverpool before turning things against Tottenham Hotspur. But the Portuguese is not happy with his team's recent performances.

Ronaldo returned to United this summer, hoping to add to his already glowing legacy. The Portuguese enjoyed a stellar start to the season before enduring a brief slump in form. As the Red Devils struggled for results, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also cut a sorry figure on the pitch. The Premier League giants endured a difficult week following the debacle against Liverpool, and there were widespread calls for Solskjaer's head.

However, the Norwegian managed to seal victory against Tottenham Hotspur. United displayed resilience to score thrice, and come away with a clean sheet. Central to their victory was Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brilliant goal and then superbly picked out Edinson Cavani to take the game away from Spurs. Perhaps the Portuguese will be a little pleased with his team and his form this weekend.

Red Devils initiate contact with Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have initiated contact with Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester United have initiated contact with Ousmane Dembele, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Red Devils remain eager to bolster their frontline next year, despite investing heavily in Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Frenchman's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the current season. The Blaugrana remain eager to extend his stay at the Camp Nou, but Dembele wants to leave. Manchester United are enticed by the prospect of signing him for free, but could face competition from Liverpool for his services.

Paul Pogba's contract situation not related to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer future

Fabrizio Romano has given an update regarding Paul Pogba's future.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update regarding Paul Pogba's future, through his column for Benchwarmers. There are rumours circulating that the Frenchman will not stay at United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues as manager. However, the acclaimed journalist has claimed that that is not true.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Red Devils have reportedly presented Pogba a new contract, but the Frenchman is yet to respond. His future and that of Solskjaer are unrelated, and the United midfielder is bidding his time to assess the ambitions of the club before taking a decision.

Edited by Bhargav