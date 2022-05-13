Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo exit helped Karim Benzema flourish, says Ancelotti; Red Devils urged to sign Brighton full-back, and more - 12 May 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Crystal Palace in their last game of the season on Sunday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will oversee his final game in charge of the first team against the Eagles before making way for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit has helped Karim Benzema flourish. Elsewhere, Paddy Kenny has advised the Red Devils to target a Brighton & Hove Albion full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12 May 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti says Cristiano Ronaldo's exit has helped Karim Benzema flourish

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult time since returning to Old Trafford last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Real Madrid has helped Karim Benzema flourish, according to Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Portuguese enjoyed immense success at the Santiago Bernabeu during his lengthy stay at the club, scoring 450 goals in nine seasons.

However, the 37 year-old has endured a difficult time since leaving Los Blancos, netting 101 times in three seasons for Juventus and 24 for Manchester United this season.

Ronaldo’s miseries have been compounded at Old Trafford this season, while Benzema has been outstanding for the La Liga giants. The Frenchman has sizzled this season, scoring 43 times in as many games across competitions.

Ancelotti told SiriusXM FC (via Daily Mail) that the Frenchman has flourished with the responsibility of scoring goals, saying:

“I think Karim became a leader of the team when Ronaldo left because at that time he had more responsibility. Ronaldo was a player that was scoring around 50 goals a season, and without him, Madrid had more difficulties to score goals. Karim took on this responsibility and became more important for the team. But this squad has a lot of leaders."

Benzema has helped Madrid win the La Liga this season, scoring 26 times. Meanwhile, his 15 goals have helped the 13-time champions to the UEFA Champions League final, where Madrid will play Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Paddy Kenny urges Manchester United to sign Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella caught the eye against Manchester United.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has urged Manchester United to sign Marc Cucurella. The Spanish full-back has been on fire for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, ripping the Red Devils apart last weekend.

Seagulls Central @SeagullsCentral Congratulations Marc! 🤩



Marc Cucurella has been awarded Brighton & Hove Albion’s mens player of the season for 2021/22.



What a debut season the young left-back has had at Congratulations Marc! 🤩Marc Cucurella has been awarded Brighton & Hove Albion’s mens player of the season for 2021/22.What a debut season the young left-back has had at #BHAFC 👏 Congratulations Marc! 🤩Marc Cucurella has been awarded Brighton & Hove Albion’s mens player of the season for 2021/22. 🔥🙌 What a debut season the young left-back has had at #BHAFC! 💙 https://t.co/NkJiw3SR5U

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Cucurella is exactly what the Old Trafford outfit need. He said:

“Cucurella is exactly the type of guy they should be looking to sign; he tore them apart at the weekend. I feel like Man United are just signing names. Varane hasn’t worked out for them yet. You look at Brighton. They have such a brilliant scouting network; some of the players they have signed out of nowhere; it’s remarkable."

Cucurella scored his first Premier League goal in the 4-0 win over United. He has named Brighton's Player of the Season. As per Tutto Juve (via Football London), Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are interested in the player. He wants Unired to sign Cururella, saying:

“That’s what Man United need. Don’t sign names, sign players who will make your side better. If they can’t copy Brighton’s network, then just try and sign Cucurella; that would probably be easier. They have the money; do whatever it takes because he is a quality player."

Kevin Campbell slams Ralf Rangnick

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has slammed Ralf Rangnick for saying that he wanted Manchester United to sign a striker in January. The German manager has endured a difficult time at the helm at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell pointed out that Rangnick has failed to live up to expectations with the Red Devils, saying:

“Listen, Ralf be quiet. Just be quiet. The likelihood of United signing all of the players he mentioned was next to none. What is the point in mentioning it? The squad United have got has world-class players. Get the best out of them. These are excuses, as far as I am concerned,” said Campbell.

He continued:

“Don’t throw more money at it. You have already thrown enough money at it. There is a squad of world-class players there; coach them! Get them onside and coach them. All this about recommended signings is nonsense, as far as I am concerned. People who said Rangnick is the guru – he isn’t. He is not. Maybe in Germany he is, but definitely not in England. It is a different kettle of fish here. You have to win over the dressing room first. He has not won over anybody."

