Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo furious with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being benched, Red Devils forced to end pursuit of Leeds United star, and more - 3rd October 2021

Manchester United failed to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against Everton on Saturday. The Red Devils opted to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and took the lead late in the first half through Anthony Martial. The Portuguese came on in the second half, but a second goal eluded the home side. Soon enough, the Toffees equalized to secure a point.

After the unfolding of those events, Cristiano Ronaldo is furious with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being left on the bench against Everton. Meanwhile, Manchester United have ended their pursuit of a Leeds United midfielder.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 3 October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo furious with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being benched

Cristiano Ronaldo is furious with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping him to the bench against Everton, according to The Express. Manchester United welcomed Everton to Old Trafford on Saturday and the Norwegian opted to use the Portuguese from the bench.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been involved against Villarreal in midweek, where he scored a last-minute winner to keep the Red Devils’ Champions League hopes alive.

Solskjaer opted to put the 36-year-old on the bench for the game against the Toffees, perhaps wary of burning him out. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not impressed by the decision. The Portuguese joined Manchester United this summer and given his impeccable physique, it’s no wonder he wants to be involved in every game. The Norwegian took a gamble on Saturday, selecting an attack of Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Even though Martial gave the Red Devils the lead, the move ultimately backfired, as Manchester United lacked teeth in the final third. Solskjaer eventually decided to put Cristiano Ronaldo on early in the second half, but the Portuguese failed to assert his influence on the game.

Manchester United forced to end pursuit of Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United have been forced to end their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils have identified the Englishman as an able alternative to Declan Rice. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to dive for the player next year, despite the animosity between the two clubs. Phillips would have been perfect for the defensive midfield position that has been the Norwegian’s bane.

However, it now appears the Englishman is close to extending his stay with Leeds. That has forced Manchester United to accept defeat in their pursuit of Phillips and turn to alternative targets.

Bruno Fernandes admits Manchester United have been very poor in last two games

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United have to improve on their recent performances

Bruno Fernandes has warned Manchester United they will have to improve on their recent performances if they are targeting silverware. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Aston Villa last week and drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday.

utdreport @utdreport Bruno Fernandes: "These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League. If we want silverware at the end of the season we have to do much better." #mulive [bbc] Bruno Fernandes: "These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League. If we want silverware at the end of the season we have to do much better." #mulive [bbc]

Speaking after the game against Everton, the Portuguese admitted their recent performances have not been good enough.

“These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League. If we want silverware at the end of the season we have to do much better,” said Bruno.

