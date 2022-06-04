Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo happy at Old Trafford; club advised to sign Benfica striker, and more - 3 June 2022

Manchester United are working to revamp their squad this summer. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani are all set to leave at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he is happy at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has advised the Red Devils to sign a Benfica striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 3 June 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo happy at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United will be back where they belong.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is happy at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer and endured a mixed season. With the Red Devils missing out on the UEFA Champions League, the 37-year-old’s future is up in the air.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Man United will be back 🗣️

However, speaking to the club's website, Ronaldo hinted that he could be staying at the club beyond the summer.

"I was happy, of course, to be back in a club that really raised my career, so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again. It was nice to feel the supporters - the happiness of them was great."

He added:

"I was and still am very happy to be here, and what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing. Even when we lost games, they always support us, they always are with us. The supporters are always in my heart, and it's the people that we all should respect because they are always on our side."

He continued:

"For me, the most important thing is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup, but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. As I say before, sometimes it takes time, but I still believe."

Noel Whelan advises Manchester United to sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United to sign Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 campaign, scoring 34 goals from 41 games for Benfica. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



The multi-faceted package includes both add-ons and potentially a player heading in the other direction.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Nunez could help ease the goalscoring load on Ronaldo.

“I think they need to sign a striker, that’s for sure. You’ve got players at Man United where you aren’t sure what position they play. What is Rashford – a number nine, a winger, or a number ten? He’s played in so many different positions and he’s so out of form as well,” said Whelan.

He added:

“Everything just needs freshening up at that football club. They do need to bring in an out-and-out striker like Nunez who can give them three, four, five years. Because when they’ve tried certain players leading the line, it just hasn’t worked.

Fernandes, for example. Ronaldo came up with the goods, but he’s at the back end of his career. If they get someone else chipping in with 15-20 goals – it could be a different season.”

Frank McAvennie happy to see Ralf Rangnick leave

Ralf Rangnick endured a difficult time at Old Trafford.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie is delighted to see Ralf Rangnick leave Old Trafford. The German manager was previously expected to take up a consultant role at Manchester United after the arrival of Erik ten Hag. However, he recently parted ways with the Red Devils.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the Dutch manager didn’t want to work with Rangnick.

“I think he was leaving anyway, even if he didn’t take the Austria job. It went from bad to worse under him. It’s a strange one, but he had to go. He wasn’t big enough to go in there. Nobody had heard of him. He had no real credentials, but that was the same as Ole,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“This guy who came into Man United (Ten Hag), I don’t think he wanted to work with him. That, for me, is a bit of strength. It shows he’s his own boss, and he’s gone in early doors, which I’m delighted about.”

