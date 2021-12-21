Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo helps raise funds for La Palma victims; Barcelona close to signing Red Devils star, and more - 20th December 2021

Manchester United will hope to take to the field against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Boxing Day. The Red Devils have seen their games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has lent a helping hand to the victims of the La Palma volcanic eruption. Elsewhere, Barcelona are close to securing the signature of Edinson Cavani.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20th December 2021.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo helps raise funds for La Palma victims

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided a signed jersey to raise funds for the victims of the La Palma volcanic eruption.

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided a signed Portugal jersey to raise funds for the victims of the La Palma volcanic eruption, according to Marca. The Portuguese is one of the greatest players in the world. The 36-year-old has etched his name in football folklore after winning numerous awards and trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a much-hyped return to Manchester United this summer, and has been outstanding for The Red Devils so far. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances this season for United.

Apart from his prowess on the pitch, Ronaldo is also known for his philanthropic nature. The Portuguese has donated to good causes throughout his career. The 36-year-old gave €900,000 to three hospitals in Portugal to combat the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now leapt forward to the aid of La Palma victims. The Manchester United star also had a message for the people affected by the volcanic eruption.

"Not even the force of a volcano will be able to defeat La Palma. All my support for the beautiful island," wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona close to signing Edinson Cavani in January

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to take Edinson Cavani to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to take Edinson Cavani to the Camp Nou, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport.

The Uruguayan has cut a sorry figure at Manchester United this season. Cavani has found game time difficult to come by since Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils. The 34-year-old is now ready to leave Old Trafford in search of regular football.

Barcelona are preparing to welcome Cavani to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are close to agreeing personal terms with the player. The La Liga giants are working on an offer to convince Manchester United to part ways with Cavani this winter. The player's current deal with the Red Devils expires next summer.

Juan Mata eyeing move to Barcelona

Juan Mata is eager to end his association with Manchester United, and head to Barcelona.

Juan Mata is eager to end his association with Manchester United, and head to Barcelona, according to The Daily Star. The Spaniard has struggled for game time at Old Trafford in recent times. The 33-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season.

Juan Mata doesn't have a future with the Red Devils, who are unlikely to hand him a new contract. Barcelona are eager to secure the Spaniard's services, but cannot afford a move in January. The Blaugrana will instead attempt to sign the Manchester United star for free next summer.

