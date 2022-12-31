Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr; Red Devils didn't need Cody Gakpo, and more - December 30, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to travel to the Molineux on Saturday (December 31) to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr. Elsewhere, Red Devils legend Gary Neville reckons his former club didn’t need Cody Gakpo. On that note, let’s here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 30, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford on mutual agreement last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr, the club have confirmed. The Portuguese forward was a free agent after ending his association with Manchester United last month. The 37-year-old was eager to stay in Europe but failed to generate any interest from clubs around the continent.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

Ronaldo also struggled at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ending the tournament with just one goal from five appearances.

Al Nassr have been hot on the heels of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for a while. The player stalled a decision hoping to secure a swansong in Europe. However, he has now decided to go ahead with the offer on the table.

Manchester United didn't need Cody Gakpo, says Gary Neville

Cody Gakpo (left) moved to Anfield this week.

Manchester United didn’t need Cody Gakpo, according to Gary Neville. The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this year but ended up joining Liverpool. The drastic change of events left Red Devils fans disappointed, but Neville begs to differ.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Englishman pointed out that his former club are well stocked in the position.

“I watched him in the World Cup two or three times live, and I actually didn’t think he was something United did need. I know a lot of Manchester United fans have been disappointed, but with Rashford and Garnacho on the left and Sancho and Antony (on the right), I think he’s that type,” said Neville.

He added:

“Jurgen Klopp said himself he thinks his best position is off the left-hand side; you could put Martial into that as well, so from that point of view, I know there’s a rivalry, but I think Liverpool do obviously need him because of the injury problems that they’ve got.”

Neville concluded:

“I wasn’t as disappointed as a United fan that they didn’t get him having watched him in the World Cup because I thought he was very similar to the players they have.”

Gakpo has appeared 24 times for PSV Eindhoven this season across competitions, scoring 13 goals and setting up 17 more.

Tyrell Malacia opens up on his recent struggles at Old Trafford

Tyrell Malacia has dropped down the pecking order recently.

Tyrell Malacia has vowed to fight for his place in the first team at Manchester United.

The Dutch full-back arrived at Old Trafford this summer and enjoyed a strong start to the season. However, he has since seen Luke Shaw usurp him for a place in the starting XI.

Tyrell Malacia @TyrellMalaciia 🏾 Three points to end 2022 at Old Trafford. Saturday the last one of the year Three points to end 2022 at Old Trafford. Saturday the last one of the year 💪🏾🔜 https://t.co/ZrfgILHJQm

Speaking recently, Malacia said that he's working to get back to his best.

“I just didn’t play well (against City). In the next match, I had a small mistake. Then the trainer has to make choices. I just have to make sure that I train well, I did that. (Ten Hag) also said to me. I just have to make sure I play well. I know I’m fighting myself back in the base,” said Malacia.

The Dutchman said that he has gone back to the basics to regain his form.

“I am happy that I can now stand there again. I know myself well, I know what is not going well. I had to go back to basics, and now things are going well again. I already played against Burnley; that’s nice. I want to continue that line. I started well here, had a small dip, but I know myself,” said Malacia.

Malacia has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

