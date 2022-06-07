Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo labelled the ultimate example; Harry Maguire tipped to remain captain, and more - 6 June 2022

Manchester United will look to get back to their glory days under new manager Erik ten Hag next season. The Dutchman took over the reins at Old Trafford last month and is likely to make quite a few changes to the squad.

Meanwhile, Portugal manager Fernando Santos believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the ultimate example in world football. Elsewhere, Paddy Kenny has backed Harry Maguire to keep the armband next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 6 June 2022:

Fernando Santos labels Cristiano Ronaldo the ultimate example

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals on Sunday.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo the ultimate example in world football.

The Portuguese endured a difficult season with Manchester United but was on song for his nation on Sunday. The 37-year-old scored a brace to help Portugal to a 4-0 win over Switzerland.

Speaking after the game, Santos was full of praise for Ronaldo and even said that he is the best in the world.

“The captain [Ronaldo] is the best in the world. He arrives. When you say he’s the best in the world, how many more words are needed? I’ve said this I don’t know how many times. These exhibits are nothing out of the ordinary. Support from fans? He’s captain of the team, he’s the ultimate example,” said Santos.

Paddy Kenny tips Harry Maguire to remain Manchester United captain next season

Harry Maguire struggled in the recently concluded season.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Harry Maguire could keep the armband next season at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United captain was a shadow of his former self last season. Erik ten Hag could opt to hand over the responsibilities of leading the team to a new face this summer. Ronaldo is among the candidates for the role.

Speaking to Football Insider, though, Kenny said that Maguire could remain the captain due to the Portuguese’s uncertain future.

“I guess Ronaldo, who else? Unless Ten Hag brings someone else in but then it’s a big move to give it so someone who has just come into the club. Maguire could keep it but you don’t know if he will play every game. The safe move is Ronaldo but then who do you give it to in a year’s time when he leaves? It’s a big decision he [Ten Hag] has to get right,” said Kenny.

Noel Whelan says Jadon Sancho could miss out on World Cup squad

Jadon Sancho has endured a difficult debut season with Manchester United.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Jadon Sancho must improve under Erik ten Hag to be included in England’s World Cup squad.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has struggled for form since joining United last summer. He is expected to regain his mojo under Ten Hag next season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Sancho must add consistency to his game.

“Reflecting on this season, it’s not been great for Sancho or Man United. That’s the reason why he’s not in the England set-up. People have been playing more regularly and putting in better performances. It took him a long time to finally move to Man United – but it’s not been the easiest of transitions,” said Whelan.

He added:

“Hopefully under Ten Hag he can get more minutes and play in a system that suits him better. We hardly saw anything in the way of consistency last season. It’s looking like a strange move at this point. It’s an area where England are saturated with talent. He’s going to have to hit the ground running at the start of next season. Otherwise, he’s in danger of missing out on the World Cup."

