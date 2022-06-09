Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo labelled a machine; Bruno Fernandes backed to become next Red Devils captain, and more - 8 June 2022

Manchester United are expected to invest in the squad this summer after another disappointing season. The Red Devils failed to win a trophy and finished sixth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a “machine”. Elsewhere, Frank McAvennie has backed Bruno Fernandes to become the next captain at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8 June 2022:

Diogo Dalot labels Cristiano Ronaldo a 'machine'

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a decent 2021-22 campaign.

Diogo Dalot has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a 'machine' for his performances on and off the pitch.

The Portuguese was a rare shining light for Manchester United in an otherwise dismal 2021-22 campaign. The 37-year-old registered 24 goals from 38 games across competitions.

Speaking to the club’s website, Dalot said that Ronaldo’s presence is a big plus for the Red Devils.

“I think the stats can speak for themselves. He’s a machine, like I like to call him. Inside of the pitch, outside of the pitch, the way he works, the way he drives himself every single day to perform like this, to give us these goals and these performances,” said Dalot.

He continued:

“I think it’s a plus for this club and for the fans and, hopefully, we can stay with him for many, many years. I know he is not going to be here forever but I’m sure that he will play football for a few more years yet.”

Dalot went on to add that Ronaldo could continue playing at the top for many more years.

“Yeah. Easily. I’m sure that he is going to do everything he can to play until the last strength that he has but it’s going to be up to him. We just need to enjoy him while he’s here.”

Frank McAvennie backs Bruno Fernandes to become next Manchester United captain

Bruno Fernandes has been backed to become the next captain at Old Trafford.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Bruno Fernandes should be handed the armband at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are likely to appoint a new captain under Erik ten Hag, considering Harry Maguire’s poor form. David de Gea is among the frontrunners for the role.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Ten Hag should stamp his authority on the squad and pick a new captain.

“That’s a strange one. Why they are listening to those players, how can you have a vote? Most of the players won’t be there next season. Ronaldo can’t get it because he won’t be there the season after. I would have thought Bruno Fernandes would have been the ideal character. He would be ideal,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“There are a lot of players who they have to get rid of, so why should they be allowed to vote? The manager has to make a decision, stamp your authority if there is a conflict between the players.”

Noel Whelan believes Red Devils could send Aaron Wan-Bissaka out on loan

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Manchester United could send Aaron Wan-Bissaka out on loan.

The English right-back’s future is up in the air after dropping down the pecking order at Old Trafford. He has been heavily linked with an exit from the club this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Red Devils might have to opt for a loan deal if there’s no interest in a permanent move.

“He’s one of these players that if they can get a good fee, they’ll take it. But if no one comes in with that acceptable bid, it will have to be a loan deal, won’t it? I’m not sure he’ll be Ten Hag’s cup of tea. He can defend, but he’s just not good enough going forward,” said Whelan.

He added:

“In this modern day, you just need more creativity going forward. That’s what he’s lacking, and we’ve seen that. I think when you look at full-backs nowadays – they’ve got to do everything. He just struggles, and you need more going forward.”

