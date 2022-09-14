Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could leave in January, says former player; Red Devils were never close to signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - September 13, 2022

Manchester United’s Premier League game against Leeds United on Sunday (September 18) has been postponed because of preparations for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Manager Erik ten Hag is preparing for the UEFA Europa League game against Sheriff on Thursday, having lost on matchday one.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan expects Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in January. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Old Trafford outfit were never close to signing a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 13, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford in January, says Noel Whelan

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net this season.

Noel Whelan reckons Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese was desperate to cut ties with United this summer, but a move didn't materialise. The 37-year-old has struggled to break into Erik ten Hag’s playing XI - starting only two of seven games across competitions.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Red Devils are no longer reliant on Ronaldo.

“It could become an easy choice for Man United to just say: ‘we’ll take anything now’. They might decide to get him off the wage bill and let him go and play Champions League football. If they’re doing well without him, then it makes the decision a lot easier. They’re not relying on him as they did last season,” said Whelan.

Whelan added that Ronaldo could attempt to leave when the transfer window reopens in January.

“When January comes, I’m sure he’ll still be pushing to leave. I don’t think his mind has changed – so January will be a very interesting time. If they’re still around the top four, then it’s easier for Ten Hag to let him go – and I expect they will,” said Whelan.

He added:

“The longer this saga goes on, the longer the questions will be asked about him – and it will take attention away from the team. Sometimes it’s better to let that distraction go and concentrate on the football.”

Ronaldo is without a goal contribution in seven games across competitions - marking one of the worst starts to a campaign in his illustrious career. He had top-scored for United with 24 strikes last season.

Manchester United were never close to signing Jude Bellingham, says Fabrizio Romano

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation with Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United were never close to snapping up Jude Bellingham. The Red Devils were eager to sign the English midfielder in 2020, but he moved to Borussia Dortmund instead.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Old Trafford outfit never stood a chance of signing Bellingham that year.

“Honestly, it was never close between Man United and Bellingham in the past. They were interested alongside many other clubs, including Premier League sides and Juventus, but he (Bellingham) only wanted Borussia Dortmund as the perfect step for his future – in my opinion, a very smart call,” wrote Romano.

Manchester United could return for the player next year if he becomes available.

Dean Henderson has spoiled his chances of becoming Red Devils No. 1, says Paddy Kenny

Dean Henderson left Manchester United on loan this summer.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Dean Henderson might have blown his chances of becoming David de Gea's successor at Manchester United. Henderson, 25, joined Nottingham Forest on loan this summer and criticised the Red Devils for his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Kenny also added that the club could take Henderson back if he impresses on loan.

“Has he burned his bridges there? He could be perfect if De Gea does go at the end of the season. Henderson is a good keeper, but he was very strong in what he said about the club and their treatment of him,” said Kenny.

He added:

“He has done very well at Forest, and if he continues to do well there, they (United) might not care what he has said in the past. If he saves them from buying a new goalkeeper, then it’s all swings and roundabouts. We will have to see what happens there.”

De Gea is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United. Meanwhile, Henderson has kept one clean sheet in six league games for newly promoted Forest.

