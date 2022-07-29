Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has no loyalty to Red Devils, says former player; club tipped to sign Lazio midfielder as Frenkie de Jong alternative, and more - July 28, 2022

Manchester United finished sixth last season in the Premier League and also ended the season without silverware. New manager Erik ten Hag took over the team's charge this summer to help get them back to glory days.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Cristiano Ronaldo has no loyalty to the Red Devils. Elsewhere, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed the Old Trafford outfit to sign a Lazio midfielder as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 28, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo has no loyalty to Manchester United, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to join a club playing in UEFA Champions League this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has no loyalty to Manchester United, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor. The Portuguese is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer and has offered his services to clubs around Europe.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally asked Man United to terminate his £360,000-a-week deal so he can join a Champions League club. Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally asked Man United to terminate his £360,000-a-week deal so he can join a Champions League club. 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally asked Man United to terminate his £360,000-a-week deal so he can join a Champions League club. https://t.co/pOkNSfkH38

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that the 37-year-old would go anywhere to add to his personal glory.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer, if he could. They are big rivals of Man United, but it’s about Ronaldo. He will go anywhere he can still play Champions League football, add to his record and win titles. I don’t think Ronaldo has any loyalty to United, Real Madrid or Juventus,” said Agbonlahor.

Kevin Campbell tips Red Devils to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Frenkie de Jong alternative

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been long linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Kevin Campbell has backed Manchester United to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils have been locked in talks with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder for quite a while but are yet to strike a deal.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything 🎩 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything https://t.co/g2mILd2wPx

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Milinkovic-Savic would hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

“He’s a really top player. He has been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle as well. If Man United come into town and put the money down, I think Lazio’s ears will really prick up. Is it a risk? I don’t think so. I have watched him play. He is an exciting player. Yes, he has never played in the Premier League before. He might take a little bit of time to adapt, but I’m confident he could cut it here,” said Campbell.

He added:

“Frenkie de Jong is a player Ten Hag already knows. He knows what he brings and what he can get out of him, so I understand why he would be the preference. But if they cannot get De Jong, Milinkovic-Savic would be a great option.”

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has two years left in his contract with Lazio.

Luke Chadwick backs Manchester United to finish third next season

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has backed the Red Devils to finish third in the Premier League next season. The Red Devils are looking to usher in a new era under Ten Hag.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that his former club have a massive opportunity to break into the top four next season.

“I would expect Manchester City to win the league again, then Liverpool in 2nd. In terms of just beneath those two, it’s harder to predict. I think with Ten Hag in at Man United now, it’s a massive opportunity for them. I think we’ll see them get stronger as the season goes on, and I could see them finishing in third place,” said Chadwick.

He continued:

“Obviously, I’d love to see them finish higher than that, but I think Liverpool and City still have too much for the rest of the league at the moment. Spurs and Arsenal have both recruited really well, and there won’t be much between them. Chelsea are struggling a bit in pre-season; they’ve signed some really good players but lost some really important players too.”

Chadwick added:

“So, I think, my overall prediction for the top four would be: City to win it, Liverpool 2nd, United third, and then I’d probably lean towards Arsenal in fourth. I like the recruitment they’ve made and rate Mikel Arteta. I think Spurs will just miss out and then Chelsea could slip away in a similar way to Man United last season.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far