Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Old Trafford nightmare; Tottenham want Dean Henderson and more - March 23, 2023

Manchester United are on a quest to reclaim their glory days under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager took over the reins at Old Trafford last summer and has guided the club to EFL Cup success.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he has no regrets about his nightmare second stint with the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Dean Henderson.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 23, 2023:

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Old Trafford nightmare

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford last November

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he has no regrets regarding his disastrous second-coming with Manchester United.

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 and enjoyed a decent season on a personal level. However, the 38-year-old dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag at the start of the season.

Things went from back to worse when Ronaldo criticised the Red Devils in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. That didn't enthuse Manchester United, and the Portuguese’s contract was terminated on mutual terms last November. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner found no takers in Europe and eventually moved to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Speaking to the press during the international break, Ronaldo said that he's now a better man after the entire episode.

“Sometimes, you have to go through some things to see who is on my side. I have no problem saying: I had a bad career run, but there’s no time for regrets. Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth,” said Ronaldo.

He continued:

“When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now, I’m more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man.”

Ronaldo is set to create history by becoming the most capped men’s footballer if he features for Portugal against Liechtenstein in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday (March 23).

Tottenham want Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Dean Henderson with interest, according to ESPN. The English goalkeeper is on a season-long loan with Nottingham Forest, and his future with Manchester United remains undecided. With David de Gea managing to hold his own and Ten Hag interested in a new goalkeeper this summer, Henderson’s time at Old Trafford could be up.

With his contract expiring in 2025, the 26-year-old is likely to sit down with the Red Devils for crunch talks at the end of the season. If Manchester United decide to let him go, Spurs could attempt to secure his signature.

Henderson remains eager to move on from Old Trafford to secure regular first-team action. Tottenham are looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer, and Henderson has popped up on their radar. The Englishman has appeared 20 times across competitions for Forest this season, registering six clean sheets.

Victor Lindelof talks about his future with Manchester United

Victor Lindelof could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Victor Lindelof has hinted that he could consider a move away from Manchester United this summer.

The Swedish defender has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have kept the 28-year-old out of the Red Devils’ starting XI. Lindelof has appeared just 21 times across competitions this season for Manchester United, most of which have been from the bench.

Speaking to the press, the Swede admitted that he's seeking regular football but insisted that he hasn’t pondered a move away from Old Trafford yet.

“Of course like every player, you want to play every game, and obviously I haven’t done that this season. But like I always say when I come here on international duty, it’s a pleasure to be here, and I’m always happy to represent my country,” said Lindelof.

He added:

“Like I said, I want to play games, that’s why I play football, but I haven’t thought about a move away. Right now, I’m just focusing on the national team, and then, of course, the rest of the season with my club. In the summer, we’ll re-evaluate and see what is best.”

The Red Devils are likely to listen to offers for the 28-year-old this summer, with the player’s contract running out in 2024.

