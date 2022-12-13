Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on World Cup exit; Marcus Rashford set to stay, more - December 12, 2022

Manchester United are likely to invest in the January transfer window after a mixed start to the season. New manager Erik ten Hag has taken his team to fifth in the league since taking charge this summer.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on Portugal's unceremonious exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, Ten Hag has said that Marcus Rashford is set to stay at Old Trafford till at least 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 12, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo departed Old Trafford on a mutual agreement in November.

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his failed World Cup dream. The 37-year-old parted ways with Manchester United last month but is yet to sign for a club. The Portuguese arrived in Qatar with his national side hoping to go all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, his pursuit of the prestigious trophy ended in the quarterfinals against Morocco.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo said that winning the World Cup was his biggest dream.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream,” wrote Ronaldo.

He added:

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight, and I never gave up on that dream.”

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have just left Qatar on his private jet. We won't see him at the FIFA World Cup ever again. The end of a long-cherished dream forever! Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have just left Qatar on his private jet. We won't see him at the FIFA World Cup ever again. The end of a long-cherished dream forever! 💔 https://t.co/QcQ3fhRexJ

Ronaldo went on to reaffirm his dedication to his country.

"Sadly, yesterday, the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written; much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment,” wrote Ronaldo.

He concluded:

“I was always one fighting for the objective of all, and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country. Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted. ...Now, it's hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."

Ronaldo ended the tournament with one goal from five games, with Portugal losing 1-0 to Morocco in the last eight on Saturday (December 10).

Marcus Rashford set to stay, says Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a brilliant resurgence under Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United would trigger a one-year extension in Marcus Rashford’s contract. The Englishman is in the final year of his deal with the Red Devils and is generating attention from clubs around the continent. However, the club have the option of an additional year in the contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



On deal to be extended until 2024 by triggering the option: “He has one-and-a-half years and yes, Rashford will be here for all of that”. Ten Hag on Rashford & PSG interest: “He has to make a decision, so we can only show him that Man Utd is the best club to be in”.On deal to be extended until 2024 by triggering the option: “He has one-and-a-half years and yes, Rashford will be here for all of that”. Ten Hag on Rashford & PSG interest: “He has to make a decision, so we can only show him that Man Utd is the best club to be in”. 🚨🔴 #MUFCOn deal to be extended until 2024 by triggering the option: “He has one-and-a-half years and yes, Rashford will be here for all of that”. https://t.co/JDzgBz2tqc

Speaking to the press, Ten Hag said that Manchester United are eager to show the 25-year-old that Old Trafford is the best place for him.

“He has to make a decision, so we can only show him that Manchester United is the best club to be in. He has one and a half years, and yes, Rashford will be here for all of that,” said Rashford.

Rashford has appeared 19 times across competitions this season, registering eight goals and three assists.

Manchester United planning to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to leave Old Trafford in 2023.

Manchester United are planning to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The English full-back has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season, with Diogo Dalot preferred for the position.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.



More: Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup.Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCRight back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… https://t.co/j9qSN9vfih

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the Red Devils are willing to let Wan-Bissaka leave permanently or on a temporary move.

“I think it will depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. It is clear, I think, that United would be open to allowing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave, be it on loan or a permanent deal. They spent the thick end of £50million on him from Crystal Palace under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but I don’t think they’re going to get that kind of money for him now,” said Sheth.

Wan-Bissaka has appeared just once across all competitions this season for Manchester United.

