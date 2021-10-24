Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo optimistic about Manchester United's chances of winning silverware this season, Red Devils ready to battle Liverpool for Ajax midfielder, and more - 24th October 2021

Manchester United endured an evening to forget against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils were defeated 0-5 by their bitter rivals and slipped down to seventh in the Premier League table.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains confident he can win trophies with Manchester United. The Red Devils are ready to battle Liverpool for the services of a Dutch midfielder who plays for Ajax.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 24, 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo optimistic about Manchester United's chances of winning silverware this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is optimistic about Manchester United’s chances of ending the current season with silverware. The Portuguese has integrated into the starting XI very well, already finding the back of the net six times in nine games for the Red Devils.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been especially inspirational in the Champions League, where he has scored in every game and also rescued Manchester United on two occasions. Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed immense success throughout his career, but remains hungry for more.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by the club’s website, the Portuguese claimed the Red Devils could end the season with silverware if everyone on the team understood their roles.

"We are in a moment in my opinion that Manchester (United) do a few changes; they buy me, they buy (Raphael) Varane and (Jadon) Sancho. The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible," said Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I don’t speak only about my individual stuff; I put the collective in the first place. To win things as a collective, it’s easier to win individual stuff. I still think it’s possible. Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club, is to score goals and help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game," he added.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣 "I know my role in the team."Cristiano Ronaldo says he has been brought back to #MUFC to score goals and use his experience to help develop the club’s younger players 🔴 🗣 "I know my role in the team."Cristiano Ronaldo says he has been brought back to #MUFC to score goals and use his experience to help develop the club’s younger players 🔴 https://t.co/dHfJIwpstJ

Red Devils ready to battle Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United are ready to compete with Liverpool for the signature of Ryan Gravenberch, according to The Hard Tackle via De Telegraaf. The 19-year-old rose through the ranks at Ajax and has established himself successfully in the first team.

The Red Devils believe the Dutchman could be an upgrade on the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

With Paul Pogba’s future hanging in the balance, Manchester United want to bring Gravenberch to Old Trafford, but will face competition from Liverpool.

Everton lead the race for Manchester United star

Everton have moved ahead of West Ham United in the race to sign Jesse Lingard, according to Football Insider.

The Englishman’s current deal with Manchester United expires next summer. The Red Devils’ offer for an extension has been rejected by Lingard.

Manchester United are likely to offload him in January, with the Toffees interested. Because Lingard prefers to stay in the north west, Everton have usurped the Hammers to become the favorites for his signature.

