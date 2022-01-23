Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga apology, says former player; Red Devils unlikely to sign Denis Zakaria this month, and more - 22 January 2022

Manchester United secured a hard-fought win over West Ham United on Saturday in the Premier League. A 93rd-minute goal from Marcus Rashford enabled the Red Devils climb up to fourth in the league table.

Meanwhile, former player Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga an apology. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are unlikely to sign Denis Zakaria this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 22nd January 2022.

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga an apology

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo (in pic) owes Anthony Elanga an apology.

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga an apology. The Portuguese grabbed the limelight in midweek for sulking in the sidelines after being substituted. Merson was least impressed with the 36-year-old's antics.

In his column for The Daily Star, the Arsenal legend said that Ronaldo ruined Elanga's big day.

“Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga a big apology. What he did against Brentford spoiled the youngster's big day - and it was so childish. The poor kid. He starts his first Premier League game of the season, scores for Manchester United. And then Ronaldo gets substituted, strops off and has a hissy fit,” wrote Merson.

“As soon as it happened, as I said to my mate: 'You watch, you won't even know the kid has scored now.' It was unbelievable for someone who's been around the game that long to do that and take the headlines away from Elanga,” continued Merson.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Defenders pay so much attention to Cristiano Ronaldo which creates spaces for our other attackers.



Notice how he pulls 2 defenders out of position which creates space for Elanga to receive the pass from Fred.



He offers much more than goals.

Defenders pay so much attention to Cristiano Ronaldo which creates spaces for our other attackers.Notice how he pulls 2 defenders out of position which creates space for Elanga to receive the pass from Fred.He offers much more than goals.https://t.co/of3P6U9gR0

Merson also said that Ronaldo is past his prime, and can no longer do the stuff he once did, which is not a 'nice watch':

“He's a SHADOW of that player. An absolute shadow. In the first half, the ball gets put through, and it's him and the defender, and he never once looked like getting it. Four years ago, that's a goal, he's away, and they don't catch him. Not any more."

"He was flicking balls around, but it wasn't happening for him at all. It's not a nice watch to see one of the all-time greats looking like a run of the mill player,” wrote Merson.

The former player continued:

"A few years ago no-one else on that pitch would have been able to get near him. He was getting hat-tricks against those kind of teams without breaking sweat. That's why it was so bad what he did. He should apologise. One hundred per cent. He should know better. He's sitting there going: 'Why me? Why me?', but who else was the manager going to take off?

Manchester United unlikely to sign Denis Zakaria this month

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Denis Zakaria this month.

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Denis Zakaria this month, according to ESPN. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, who are willing to sell the player this month. The Red Devils have been linked with the player as they look to bolster their midfield.

However, a move is unlikely this month, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick in charge at Old Trafford only till the end of the season. The uncertainties at United have hampered their pursuit of the player. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are Zakaria's most realistic destinations.

Aston Villa unwilling to sell John McGinn to Red Devils

Gerard has no intention of letting McGinn leave for Manchester United.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has no intention of letting John McGinn leave for Manchester United. The Scottish midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford of late. However, Gerrard insists Villa are determined to keep him at the club.

“We are certainly not a club that is looking to sell. Our intention is to keep John McGinn here. We don't want to be a selling club unless there is a situation, as with (Jack) Grealish, which works itself out if you like,” said Gerrard.

“We certainly see it as a compliment when our best players, or any of our players, are linked with big moves away. I think it shows they are playing at a consistent level,” continued Gerrard.

Also Read Article Continues below

McGinn has bagged 16 goals and 21 assists in over 100 appearances for Villa since arriving from Hibernian in 2018.

Edited by Bhargav