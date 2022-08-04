Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last game for Red Devils, says former player; club yet to reach breakthrough in Frenkie de Jong pursuit, and more - August 3, 2022

Manchester United are working to upgrade their squad this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag has added Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez to his roster but remains keen to make more additions ahead.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last game for the Red Devils. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Old Trafford outfit are yet to reach a breakthrough in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 3, 2022:

Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last game for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is yearning for an exit from Old Trafford.

Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo will not appear for Manchester United again. The Portuguese is eager to leave Old Trafford this summer and wants to move to a UEFA Champions League club. The Red Devils remain eager to keep him at the club but are struggling to convince him to stay.

Ronaldo got his first pre-season minutes under the belt against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. However, his involvement in the Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace is under doubt. Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie expressed surprise at United’s failure to get the best out of the 37-year-old:

“The new manager is trying to form them into a team, but they’ve been there tried and tested. The players at Man United who have been there for years still can’t do it every week. They play well sometimes, but if you’re playing for Man United, you’ve got to do it every single week. The fans demand that,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“So, I think, it’s going to be an ongoing saga with Ronaldo. I don’t know how it’s going to end. I think he’ll go. I don’t think he’ll play for Man United. I don’t think he’ll take that jersey on again. How they couldn’t get the best out of Ronaldo, I don’t know. "

Ronaldo top-scored for United with 24 goals across competitions but enduring a trophyless campaign, with the club finishing outside the top four in the Premier League.

Red Devils yet to reach breakthrough in Frenkie de Jong pursuit, says Fabrizio Romano

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are yet to convince Frenkie de Jong to move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder is Ten Hag’s primary target this summer, but the Red Devils have struggled to get a deal across the line. The club have struck a deal with Barcelona to sign the 25-year-old, but the player wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that United remain eager to sign De Jong this summer.

“Let’s see what happens this month because now we are in August; it’s four weeks before the end of the market, and so, they will need to make a decision together with Frenkie. But at the moment, Man United are still insisting, but the player is still in his position: to stay at Barcelona. So, let’s see if they will be able to change his mind, but as of now, still no progress,” said Romano.

Manchester United in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have held talks with RB Salzburg regarding the transfer of Benjamin Sesko, according to Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old is the next big thing to come out of the Austrian club and has generated quite a stir on the European football circuit. Sesko managed 11 goals and six assists in 12 appearances across competitions last season. The Red Devils are eager to take him to Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Ronaldo.

Initial conversations with Salzburg have indicated a difference in valuation between the two clubs. The Premier League giants are now contemplating whether to go ahead with their pursuit of the Slovenian, who's contrqcted with Salzburg till 2026.

