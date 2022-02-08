Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo not the only problem at Old Trafford, says former player; Red Devils in decline since 2011, claims another former player; and more - 7 February 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league table after 22 games.

Meanwhile, a former player believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only problem at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, club record scorer Wayne Rooney has said that the Premier League giants have been in decline since 2011.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7th February 2022:

Jamie O’Hara believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only problem at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only problem at the club. The Premier League giants were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough last week. The Portuguese missed a penalty in regulation time before the Red Devils lost the game in a penalty shootout.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, O’Hara said that it is harsh to single out the 37-year-old for criticism.

“I thought it was shocking. I mean it was a terrible result for them (Man Utd). I think it’s a bit harsh just digging out (Cristiano) Ronaldo though; I mean everyone’s just jumping on the bandwagon of digging out Ronaldo. Yeah alright he missed a penalty, but there were other players in the game that…they should have won the game by the way,” said O’Hara.

"I mean they had lots of chances; they just didn’t take them. They ended up losing it on penalties, but it’s harsh to just dig out Ronaldo! It’s more than Ronaldo this for Manchester United,” continued O’Hara.

O’Hara also pointed out that his former club are miles away from where they should be.

“Manchester United are one of, if not the biggest clubs in the world, and they are miles off where they should be. They’re scraping to get in the top four. When you actually look at that in black and white, it’s a shambles how far they’ve fallen, and it isn’t Ronaldo’s fault, let me tell you,” added O’Hara.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who has scored 14 times across competitions this season, hasn’t scored in his last four as he approaches one of his worst scoring droughts in over a decade.

Manchester United in decline since 2011, claims Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Manchester United have been in decline since 2011. The Premier League giants have struggled since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Englishman said that the Red Devils are yet to recover from their slump.

“You could see after 2011; Ronaldo left in 2009; Tevez left, and after that, you could see it was going to go backwards before it can move forwards. That’s what I could see, and that’s why I was asking the questions. Unfortunately, they probably still haven’t recovered from that to this day,” said Rooney.

“It wasn’t a great team in 2013. For us to win that League title was a miracle, really, I think. A massive part of it was (Robin) Van Persie. I think him coming in gave everyone a lift, coming in at number nine, scoring the goals he scored. That was a bit of a masterstroke from the manager, to bring him in and have him hungry because he was a bit older as well. He really carried us that season,” added Rooney.

Flamengo agree deal for Andreas Pereira

Flamengo have agreed a deal with United to sign Andreas Pereira.

Flamengo have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Andreas Pereira, according to The Hard Tackle via UOL.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan with the Brazilian side, who are pleased with his contribution so far. Pereira is not part of the plans at Old Trafford, so the Premier League giants are ready to let him leave.

Flamengo agreed a deal that would give them 75% of the player’s transfer rights. The Brazilian side will pay €14 million to United to make the move permanent.

