Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo returns early to training; Donny van de Beek joins Everton, and more - 1 February 2022

Manchester United will hope to advance further in the FA Cup when they face Middlesbrough in the fourth round on Friday. The Red Devils are coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned early to first-team training at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 1st February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo returns early to training

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned early to first-team training after the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned early to first-team training after the international break, The Manchester Evening News has reported. The Portuguese used the international break to spend time with his family in Dubai. The absence of European international games meant the 36-year-old had the time to unwind.

\Ronaldo returned from his trip to the Gulf State on Saturday, and wasted no time in resuming preparations for United’s upcoming games. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner headed to Carrington in the weekend to prepare for United’s FA Cup game against Middlesbrough. The 36-year-old had also used his week off to keep up his fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo trained at the Nad al-Sheba training complex last week. He was joined by Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard. The players are now back at Carrington as they prepare to put their best foot forward when club football resumes. Victor Lindelof also joined up with the team on Sunday after spending the last few days on personal leave.

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford arriving at Carrington this morning #mulive [men] Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford arriving at Carrington this morning #mulive [men] https://t.co/qqDmSOVbDo

The Red Devils are likely to be without Fred, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani for their game on Friday. All three are with their respective national teams on international duty. Pogba could make his highly anticipated return to action this week, while Jadon Sancho will also be available for selection after a family bereavement.

United also have Luke Shaw raring to go. The Englishman missed the last three games due to injuries and suspension. He will be available to step up if Telles doesn’t feature against Middlesbrough.

Donny van de Beek joins Everton

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season, the club has confirmed.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since arriving in the summer of 2020. The 24-year-old failed to break into United’s starting eleven under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His fortunes failed to improve under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well.

Everton @Everton ✍️ Donny van de Beek is a Blue!✍️ Donny van de Beek is a Blue! 🔵✍️ https://t.co/Aiv8PfFT3Z

Van de Beek remains desperate for first-team football. The Toffees have offered him an opportunity, which the Dutchman hopes to grab with both hands. The loan move doesn’t include an option to buy, which means Van de Beek will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old will hope to play regular football at Goodison Park. If he impresses, Van de Beek could break into the first team at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United block Dean Henderson’s move to Watford

Manchester United turned down a late proposal from Watford to take Dean Henderson on loan.

Manchester United have turned down a late proposal from Watford to take Dean Henderson on loan, The Manchester Evening News has reported.

The Englishman has had to play second fiddle to a resurgent David de Gea this season. The 24-year-old hoped to oust the Spaniard from the No. 1 role this current campaign. Unfortunately, De Gea has been in inspired form so far.

Henderson is eager to move in search of regular football, and Watford planned to secure his services. However, Manchester United turned down their offer, as they did not have enough time to sign a replacement.

